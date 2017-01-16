Latest News

China Warns ‘Rookie’ Trump It May ‘Take Off the Gloves’ After One China Policy Comments

The president-elect has suggested the One China policy will be used as a bargaining chip.

After Trump’s Feud With John Lewis, More Democratic Lawmakers Boycott Inauguration

At least two dozen say they will not attend following the president-elect’s criticism of the civil rights leader.

Trump Promises ‘Insurance for Everybody,’ Won’t Give Any Specifics

Trump claims he’s putting the “final strokes” on a comprehensive Obamacare replacement --- but he can’t say much about it.

GOP Congressman Overwhelmed by ACA-Supporting Constituents

A Colorado Republican snuck out of his own event to dodge a group of constituents who are worried about the repeal of Obamacare.

Trump May Kick the White House Press Corps out of the White House

One official says it’s because the press is now “the opposition party” while others say it’s just about moving to a bigger space.

The Cut

Kim Kardashian’s Police Report From Her Paris Robbery Has Been Released

It was published in full in Le Journal du Dimanche.

