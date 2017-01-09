Latest News

Latest News

Jared Kushner to Be Named Senior White House Adviser

Anti-nepotism laws, be damned.

Trump Adviser Condemns Meryl Streep’s Divisive Rhetoric

Streep is “inciting people’s worst instincts,” Kellyanne Conway said.

Has Trump Really Taken Social Security and Medicare Reform Off the Table?

There are serious tensions within the GOP on the matter. But PEOTUS has given a new signal.

The Cut

State Department Apologizes for Discriminating Against LGBTQ Employees

John Kerry just apologized for discriminatory practices “as far back as the 1940s.”

Select All

Spotify Wants to Hire Obama

The company is looking for a “President of Playlists” who has “a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The Cut

Donald Trump Says There’s a Shortage of ‘Great Dresses’ for the Inauguration

According to him, so many people will attend that “all the dress shops are sold out in Washington.”

Science Of Us

Yes, Biology Helps Explain Why Boys and Girls Play Differently

Parents probably shouldn’t spend so much time worrying about ‘boy’ toys and ‘girl’ toys.

Load More