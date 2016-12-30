Latest News

Alleged Russian Malware Found on Vermont Utility’s Laptop

It’s not clear how the malicious code got on the computer, and the power grid was not compromised.

The Cut

Planned Parenthood Takes Texas Back to Court

The state is taking final steps to cut Planned Parenthood from its network of Medicaid providers.

Big Corporations Are Lining Up to Help Trump Tell a Jobs-Creation Story

And news outlets are going along for the ride.

The Cut

Simon & Schuster Defends $250K Publishing Deal with Troll Milo Yiannopoulos

The publishing giant has doubled down on the deal.

Trump Allies Argue That Obama’s Sanctions on Russia Are Too Weak

Even as Trump suggests America should just forgive and forget.

Vulture

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Have Joint Funeral

The mother-daughter pair died within one day of each other.

Grub Street

Restaurant Workers in 19 States Are Getting New Year’s Raises

Most bosses aren’t terribly happy about it, though.

