White House May or May Not Be Walking Back Ban on Green Card Holders

Count the Trump administration among those who don’t seem to understand the president’s new executive order.

Why People Are Deleting Uber En Masse

The company’s ties to Trump are the last straw for many.

Giuliani Says Travel Ban Was Legal Way to Enact Trump’s Muslim Ban

Trump apparently asked Giuliani to come up with the “right way” to implement an illegal Muslim ban, and the travel ban was the proposed solution.

Vulture

Two Men Arrested for Propagating Ponzi Scheme Involving Hamilton and Adele Concert Tickets

They allegedly told investors they were buying blocks of concert and theater tickets.

U.S. Commando Killed in Raid on Al Qaeda in Yemen, First Combat Death Under Trump

The raid was the first U.S. ground operation in Yemen since the start of the country’s two-year-old civil war.

Vulture

Rihanna Calls Donald Trump an ‘Immoral Pig’

From fundraising to boycotting the Oscars, celebs are taking action against Trump's anti-immigrant orders.

Sean Spicer Retweets The Onion Video Saying He Provides ‘Robust Misinformation’: ‘You Nailed It’

Unclear if Spicer realized the video from satirical news website The Onion was mocking him.

