Mike Pence Will Likely Break Senate Tie on DeVos. He’d Better Get Used to It.

With GOP holding a narrow margin in the Senate, and with the declining use of filibusters, ties could become commonplace.

The FCC Blocks 9 ISPs From Providing Broadband Access to the Poor

The FCC wants to cut back on government programs that increase access.

California Is Wondering If Trump and Sessions Will Relaunch the War on Drugs

An anti-drug administration in D.C. may soon collide with a huge constituency for legal cannabis. Something’s gotta give.

Chait: Trump Announces Plan to Let Wall Street Scam America Again

Forcing financial advisers to do what’s best for their clients is “like putting only healthy food on the menu,” says Gary Cohn.

U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions After Missile Test

The Trump administration’s first sanctions come after a week of putting Iran “on notice."

Company Raises Price of Opioid-Overdose Antidote by 500 Percent, to $4,500

Earlier this week, President Trump backed off his pledge to bargain with drug companies over their prices.

Iranian Pirates of the Caribbean Star Says She Might Lose a Role Because of Trump’s Visa Ban

Iranian-born actress Golshifteh Farahani appeared most recently in Paterson.

