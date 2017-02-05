Latest News

Trump Says Judge and U.S. Court System Deserve Blame ‘If Something Happens’ as a Result of Blocked Travel Ban

Once again, Trump seems unable to tolerate a key branch of America’s government.

Appeals Court Rejects Trump Administration’s Request to Restore Travel Ban, For Now

The Justice Department was denied it’s request for an emergency stay that would have reinstated the travel ban pending the government’s appeal.

New Yorkers Use Hand Sanitizer to Remove Subway Swastika Vandalism

Riders on the train joined forces to remove anti-Semitic vandalism they reportedly found on a 1 train over the weekend.

White House Backing Down on Renewed Use of Torture, Black Sites

They still intend to expand the use of the prison at Guantánamo Bay, however.

The Cut

Neiman Marcus Has Also Dropped Ivanka Trump’s Line

The #GrabYourWallet boycott continues to make waves.

Seattle Judge Smacks Down Trump Travel Ban–For Now

A judge is setting up a serious trial of Trump’s immigration policies, and the White House is already vowing to fight back.

Vulture

Sharkwater Documentarian Rob Stewart Found Dead at 37 After Scuba Dive

Stewart went missing after going deep sea scuba diving earlier this week.

