A Toxic Smog Is Bringing Life to a Halt in China Right Now

Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

A dense cloud of noxious pollution has enveloped parts of northern and central China for nearly a week. It’s a smog “red alert” — the most severe level — that’s been dubbed the “airpocalypse.” About half a billion people are at risk of breathing in this hazardous air, so thick and murky that it masks the cities’ structures.

Fog and haze in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/rbRSsOlwRY — Lilian Qin (@qin_lilian) December 21, 2016

The abysmal air quality — and visibility — shuttered schools and roads. At one closed school in Henan, a province in central China, about 400 still had to take exams — but out on a football field cloaked in a filthy haze. The school’s superintendent has reportedly been suspended.

On Weibo now: 400 students in Henan, Anyang, taking exams outdoors in heavy smog. #airpocalypse pic.twitter.com/KEomFLSlNh — What's On Weibo (@WhatsOnWeibo) December 21, 2016

Hundreds of flights have been canceled. A large port in northern China had to suspend operations involving coal and iron ore, reports CNBC. Some 3,000 construction sites also halted work.

greetings from #taipei to #beijing, seems your #airpocalypse has reached us here... #pm2.5 levels are rising + this is how it looks outside pic.twitter.com/bUMYA0RLpV — Erling Weinreich (@erling_w) December 21, 2016

There are also reports of thousands of “air refugees” — people who are fleeing the smog because of the “hazardous” (as in Beijing) or “unhealthy” air-quality levels. Face masks are mandatory for those who venture outside.

Photo: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

Forecasters expect the red alert to end in most areas within the next 24 hours, in part because of winds blowing in that will disperse the pollutants that have been concentrated for days. Industrial pollution from burning coal, worsened by weather patterns, is responsible for the toxic soup. The Chinese government has blamed the high humidity and lack of wind for the most recent air crisis, but most critics say China really isn’t doing enough to implement its environmental regulations. According to Reuters, some lawyers are suing the government for failing to do enough to deal with the smog problem — which has intermittently plagued regions of China – but definitely helped in perpetrating.

What driving around Beijing looks like with a red alert for smog. #airpocalypse pic.twitter.com/gosgEBmqQ1 — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) December 21, 2016

Or, who knows, maybe it’s just another one of China’s environmental hoaxes.