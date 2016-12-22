Actually, Trump Says, the Swamp Will Be Drained

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Thursday that one of the president-elect’s core rallying cries during the campaign is not a very big priority. “If you had to put them in a chronological order, ‘drain the swamp’ is probably somewhere down at the bottom,” he told Fox & Friends.
Lewandowski’s comments, which may be wishful thinking given his plans to open a lobbying shop of his own, seemed to confirm Newt Gingrich’s claim that Trump doesn’t like to say “drain the swamp” anymore because it’s not “dignified.”
Trump however, has a different take on the issue and he tweeted about it Thursday.
That was followed 20 minutes later by a mea culpa from Gingrich, who disavowed his earlier statement and assured America that the swamp will be drained.
The bad news for the former House Speaker though is that if, as he says, the alligators are doomed, then the newts don’t stand a chance.