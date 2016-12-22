Actually, Trump Says, the Swamp Will Be Drained

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Thursday that one of the president-elect’s core rallying cries during the campaign is not a very big priority. “If you had to put them in a chronological order, ‘drain the swamp’ is probably somewhere down at the bottom,” he told Fox & Friends.

.@CLewandowski_: For Mr. Trump 'drain the swamp' is probably at the bottom of the list compared to fixing the economy pic.twitter.com/uoGeArnfNx — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) December 22, 2016

Lewandowski’s comments, which may be wishful thinking given his plans to open a lobbying shop of his own, seemed to confirm Newt Gingrich’s claim that Trump doesn’t like to say “drain the swamp” anymore because it’s not “dignified.”

Trump however, has a different take on the issue and he tweeted about it Thursday.

Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

That was followed 20 minutes later by a mea culpa from Gingrich, who disavowed his earlier statement and assured America that the swamp will be drained.

I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, @realDonaldTrump is going to do it, and the alligators should be worried. #DTS https://t.co/nCHs61gpve pic.twitter.com/OCO7eaSKvk — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 22, 2016

The bad news for the former House Speaker though is that if, as he says, the alligators are doomed, then the newts don’t stand a chance.