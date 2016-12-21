Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

1 min ago

Actually, Trump Says, the Swamp Will Be Drained

On the day another Trump loyalist downplays plans of swamp-draining, the president-elect reasserts his plan.

29 mins ago

The Berlin Attacker Was Suspected of Terrorist Ties. How Did He Slip Through?

The manhunt continues for Anis Amri.

1:13 p.m.

The Washington Swamp of Trump’s Own Creation

Conflicts of interest barely begin to describe what’s about to happen under the new administration.

12:31 p.m.

Obama Is Dismantling a Visitor-Tracking Program That Targets Muslims

The timing would suggest he’s not eager to let it fall into his successor’s hands.

11:02 a.m.

Obamacare Is Enjoying a Politically Inconvenient Enrollment Spike

As repeal nears, people are signing up in droves, especially in states Trump won.

10:30 a.m.

Trump Mulls Imposing Tariffs by Executive Order

The president-elect is reportedly considering a 5 percent tariff on all foreign imports, much to the chagrin of GOP-aligned business interests.

9:59 a.m.

Former NFL Coach Wandered Into Trump Tower and Duped Media

“I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off,” Barry Switzer said.

8:09 a.m.

The Trump Medicaid Mystery Is a Cliffhanger

The new administration and congressional Republicans face some thorny problems in repealing the Medicaid portion of the Affordable Care Act.

5:29 a.m.

Following Ethics Complaints, Eric Trump Will Stop Fundraising for His Charity

“As unfortunate as it is, I understand the quagmire,” he said.

4:25 a.m.

North Carolina Lawmakers Fail to Repeal Anti-Transgender Bathroom Law

The deal stalled over a Republican plan to impose a six-month moratorium on local ordinances barring LGBT discrimination.

2:23 a.m.

Trump Taps Regulatory Foe Carl Icahn, China Critic Peter Navarro As Advisers

The Trump team is reportedly floating an early executive action to impose tariffs on foreign imports as well.

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

The Search for MH370 Seems to Be Over. What Now?

The two-year, $180 million investigation has failed, and despite the identification of a new search zone, the mystery may remain unsolved.

Yesterday at 6:45 p.m.

Trump’s Mixed Signals on How He Sees Terrorism

Though he seemed to walk it back later, his initial reaction to the attack in Berlin was to identify with the victims only as “Christians.”

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

MTA Tollbooths Will Begin Disappearing in January

The cashless toll system will collect money through E-ZPass and by mail.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Every Terrifying Thing That Donald Trump Did This Week

All the norms the president-elect has already destroyed.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

Military Plane Flying Around Midtown Was Reportedly a Test Run to Save Trump

In case of a major attack or emergency.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Jared Kushner Is Reportedly Trying to Sell the Observer

Donald Trump’s son-in-law is said to be focusing on his newfound career in politics.

Yesterday at 2:43 p.m.

ISIS Takes Credit for Berlin Attack, Manhunt Under Way for New Suspect

An earlier suspect was released because of insufficient evidence.

Yesterday at 2:31 p.m.

NYPD Thinks It Knows Who Stole the 86-Pound Bucket of Gold Flakes From Midtown

Cops believe he took his loot to Los Angeles.

Yesterday at 2:26 p.m.

Trump’s Rabid Base Will Give Him a Power Obama Lacked

Unlike Obama eight years ago, the president-elect seems willing to deploy his minions to ride herd on Congress.