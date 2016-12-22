Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

In an article about all the different ways one can land a meeting with Donald Trump, including calling up his private security guard and asking, Politico includes a highly amusing anecdote about a guy who did not meet with the president-elect, despite what he told the media. Barry Switzer, the former Dallas Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners football coach, told Politico that he was shopping on Fifth Avenue with his wife and daughter when they followed the Naked Cowboys into the Trump Tower lobby.

The media saw him and asked him what he was doing there. He said he was meeting with the president, but it wasn’t true.

Switzer said he instead went upstairs in Trump Tower, bought a coffee at Starbucks and came back downstairs.



“I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again,” he said. “I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field.”



“Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off,” he said, still laughing this week. “It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around.”

Good one, Barry.