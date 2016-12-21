Gingrich: Trump Doesn’t Want to ‘Drain the Swamp’ Anymore

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump thought his promise to “drain the swamp” was “cute” during the election but he doesn’t want to use the phrase anymore, Newt Gingrich said in an interview Wednesday.

“He’s in a different role now and maybe he feels that as president, as the next president of the United States, that he should be marginally more dignified than talking about alligators in swamps,” the former House Speaker and informal adviser to Trump told NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

It’s not just the slogan Trump’s leaving behind. He’s abandoned the very idea of ridding D.C. of the crony class he railed against on the campaign trail. Trump’s cabinet appointments are full of Washington insiders, military men, and big-business CEOs with strong ties to Wall Street and the D.C. Establishment. That’s led Missouri senator Claire McCaskill to try her hang at sloganeering, dubbing Trump’s appointees the “G-Cabinet” because it’s stocked with “Goldman, generals, and gazillionaires.”