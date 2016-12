Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

Can a Gun Victim and a Gun Advocate Change Each Other’s Minds?

What happens when 16 strangers on both sides of America’s most contentious divide are asked to take on someone else’s story? An experiment in empathy.

Plotting a Trump Dinner Party With Washington’s Most Famous Hostess

Every time a new administration sweeps into town, Sally Quinn offers tips on making nice with the locals. This January will be no exception.

U.S. Does Not Veto U.N. Resolution Declaring Israeli Settlements Illegal

Netanyahu and Trump could be setting the stage for abandonment of the two-state solution.

Clinton Really Shouldn’t Have Told Voters That Trump Wasn’t a Regular Republican

New analyses suggest that many pro-choice and economically liberal Democrats voted for Trump because they didn’t think he was a normal Republican.

Hillary Clinton’s Millennial Problem Never Went Away

A new analysis finds her weakness among young white working-class voters and younger black people was crucial on Election Day.

As the Second Avenue Subway Opens, a Look at What We Didn’t Build

A new book, Never Built New York, contains great ideas and awful ones.

Donald Trump Shows Off Holiday Letter From Vladimir Putin

The president-elect said of Putin’s missive, “his thoughts are so correct.”

There Is Now an Ebola Vaccine That’s ‘100 Percent’ Effective Against the Disease

Some actual good 2016 news.

Trump’s Pick for Health Secretary Traded Medical Stocks While in Congress

Tom Price traded more than $300,000 in shares of health-care companies while sponsoring legislation that would likely affect the value of the shares.

The Democratic Game Plan for Making Trump Miserable — and Regaining Power

They cannot exactly follow McConnell’s 2009 strategy for thwarting Barack Obama. But they will have some good opportunities if they stay unified.

Vladimir Putin to Democrats: ‘Learn to Lose With Dignity’

Just when you thought all the pithy opinions on Election 2016 were in …

Berlin Suspect Killed in Milan After Shootout With Police

An injured police officer is expected to survive.

Donald Trump on Nuclear Weapons: ‘Let It Be an Arms Race’

Future White House press secretary Sean Spicer immediately clarified that Trump will not let there be an arms race.

Donald Trump Wants to Add a Ballroom to the White House. Where Will It Go?

A 100-by-200-foot shiny, black two-story box on the South Lawn would be such a statement.

Australian Authorities Say They Stopped a ‘Substantial’ Terror Plot

Five men allegedly planned to attack busy spots in Melbourne.

House Report Doesn’t Share Evidence That Snowden Cooperated With Russia

It’s been redacted.

Trump Didn’t Want Any Celebrities at His Inauguration, Anyway

He prefers “the PEOPLE.”

In Texas, Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Wall’ Is Morphing Into a Series of Fences

Democratic officials in Texas are relieved at what they’re hearing from Trump’s team.

Trump Announces Plan to Let Boeing Eat Lockheed Martin’s Lunch

The president-elect tweets that he has asked Boeing to propose an alternative to Lockheed’s F-35. Lockheed’s market value falls by $1.2 billion.