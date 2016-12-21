Lobbyist Hater Corey Lewandowski Is Opening a Lobbying Firm

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski is starting a political-consulting firm with the goal of ensuring the “priorities of the Trump administration become reality,” he announced Wednesday. Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and an unwavering advocate for the president-elect on CNN is starting the firm, called Avenue Strategies, with Ben Carson’s former campaign manager Barry Bennett.

In a statement, Lewandowski framed his new role as an advocate for the Trump administration outside the “formal structure of government.” Bennett is also quoted in the statement saying that he’s excited to “help the causes and clients I care about raise their voices in Washington.”

In D.C., that’s called lobbying and it’s an ironic turn for Lewandowski, who spoke during the campaign as if lobbyists were the lowest form of swamp scum. Now he’ll be doing just what he criticized — selling his connections for cash. As Lewandowski notes in the announcements, his new office will be within a block of the White House. While it’s unclear if Lewandowski will once again register as a lobbyist — he lobbied in the 2000s — Bennett told the Washington Examiner that he’ll attach the dreaded L-word to his name.