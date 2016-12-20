New York’s 20 Most-Read Stories in 2016

The 2016 presidential election captivated America and the world, so it’s no surprise that New York’s tireless coverage of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton features prominently on this list of our most-read stories over the past year. But Daily Intelligencer, the Cut, Vulture, Science of Us, Select All, Grub Street, and the Strategist attend to a dizzying range of subject matter each day, and these 20 pieces reflect that breadth of endeavor. Readers spent more time collectively with these stories than any of the thousands of others we published in 2016, a sign of deep engagement by a large number of people. The list is a snapshot of both our wide-ranging curiosity and some of our highest-quality work.