Bill O’Reilly Laments Left’s Desire to Take Power From ‘White Establishment’

In 2014, Bill O’Reilly famously declared, “‘Talking Points’ does not, does not believe in white privilege.” The Fox News host has stuck to that position over the years, despite Jon Stewart’s and Megyn Kelly’s efforts to convince him otherwise. So imagine the surprise when Fox News tweeted out O’Reilly’s woke assessment of the left’s goals:



.@oreillyfactor: “The left wants power taken away from the white establishment and they want a profound change in the way America is run.” pic.twitter.com/EggkBz7kvZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 21, 2016

Some liberals were astounded that they actually agreed with something O’Reilly said, but he wasn’t clumsily acknowledging efforts to undo institutional racism. In context, he was attacking what he believes is the left’s “hidden reason” for wanting to do away with the Electoral College.

“This is all about race,” he argued. “The left sees white privilege in America as an oppressive force that must be done away with. Therefore white working class voters must be marginalized.”

“They say that so-called white privilege is bad, diversity is good,” he added in a mocking tone.



“Summing up, the left wants power taken away from the white establishment,” he concluded. “They want a profound change in the way America is run. Taking voting power away from the white precincts is the quickest way to do that.”

On his show, Lawrence O’Donnell said those in favor of electing the president by popular vote aren’t actually in favor of oppressing whites. “Making all votes equal,” O’Donnell said. “That’s all we’re talking about when we’re talking about getting rid of the Electoral College … making those rural votes equal to urban votes, as opposed to 20 times more powerful.”



A likely story. If we had counted all the votes equally — even those from the “progressive state of California,” as O’Reilly puts it — Republicans would have been stripped of their modest Electoral College advantage. Then liberals would have succeeded in their nefarious plot to dismantle the “white establishment” by making a white lady president.

