Panic Seizes New Jersey Mall After Shooting Scare

Chaos reigned at a mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Monday after a large fight broke out and somebody shouted that shots had been fired. Though there wasn’t actually any gunfire — what onlookers thought was a gunshot was actually the sound of somebody throwing a chair — the The Mills at Jersey Gardens quickly descended into pandemonium, with hundreds of holiday shoppers running for safety.
Videos posted to social media show what some news outlets described as a “stampede.” Somehow, only two children suffered injuries, both of which were non-serious.
There was a large, heavily-armed police presence at the mall for hours after the incident. Meanwhile, traffic was clogged in every direction as people tried to flee the area.
It’s been a rough couple of days for New Jersey shoppers.