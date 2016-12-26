Panic Seizes New Jersey Mall After Shooting Scare

Photo: DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chaos reigned at a mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Monday after a large fight broke out and somebody shouted that shots had been fired. Though there wasn’t actually any gunfire — what onlookers thought was a gunshot was actually the sound of somebody throwing a chair — the The Mills at Jersey Gardens quickly descended into pandemonium, with hundreds of holiday shoppers running for safety.

Videos posted to social media show what some news outlets described as a “stampede.” Somehow, only two children suffered injuries, both of which were non-serious.

Well damn ya I waited on that long ass line for the tech smh // I dipped yall *Ignore the caption the situation is clearing up to not be a bomb that I heard from people SOMEONE THREW A FUCKING CHAIR A video posted by PaoPao Locsin (@jpao.locsin) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:58pm PST

A video posted by Rustam Pulati (@rustny) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:53pm PST

There was a large, heavily-armed police presence at the mall for hours after the incident. Meanwhile, traffic was clogged in every direction as people tried to flee the area.

It’s been a rough couple of days for New Jersey shoppers.