Russia’s Preliminary Response to U.S. Sanctions Includes Cute Duckling Pic

Russia is still working on its response to the sanctions imposed by President Obama on Thursday. Obama’s actions, intended as retaliation for Russia’s alleged meddling in the presidential election, included the expulsion of 35 suspected Russian spies from the United States, the closing of homes in Maryland and New York used for Russian intelligence operations, and the sanctioning of two of Russia’s most important intelligence organizations, the GRU and the FSB. “Such steps of the U.S. administration that has three weeks left to work are aimed at two things: to further harm Russian-American ties, which are at a low point as it is, as well as, obviously, deal a blow on the foreign policy plans of the incoming administration of the president-elect,” said President Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov went on to say that Putin had yet to fully review the sanctions, explaining that his boss was “in no rush to make a decision.” “For now I can not say what will be our response,” said Peskov. “Although, as we know, we have no other alternative than to abide by a principle of reciprocity. Naturally, we will issue an adequate response.”

But according to a CNN report, Putin has already done a few things:

Russian authorities ordered the closure of the Anglo-American School of Moscow, a US official briefed on the matter said. The order from the Russian government closes the school, which serves children of US, British and Canadian embassy personnel, to US and foreign nationals.The order also closes access to the US embassy vacation house in Serebryany Bor, near Moscow.

At the very least, Putin got some help from Russia’s British embassy, which issued this online jab at Obama’s lame duck status:

President Obama expels 35 🇷🇺 diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl 🇺🇸 people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm. pic.twitter.com/mleqA16H8D — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 29, 2016

