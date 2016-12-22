Trump Didn’t Want Any Celebrities at His Inauguration, Anyway

Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

With the list of musicians who’ve declined to perform at his inauguration growing longer by the minute, President-elect Donald Trump is apparently desperate to convince the public (and perhaps himself) that, somehow, he is the one snubbing his fellow celebrities, as opposed to the other way around.



On Thursday night, the soon-to-be most powerful man in the world provided this explanation for the projected lack of star power at his swearing-in:

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Hopefully the PEOPLE will be satisfied with the Rockettes.

