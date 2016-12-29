Trump Says ‘Nobody Knows Exactly What’s Going On’ Because of ‘Computers’

During a chat with reporters outside of the Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump once again encouraged the world to just forget about the very strong possibility that Russian hackers meddled with the presidential election saying, “I think we ought to get on with our lives.” The Obama administration is reportedly close to announcing retaliatory measures for the alleged hacking, while Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain on Wednesday called for the incoming administration and congress to impose “much tougher” sanctions on Russia. Noting that Graham “ran against me” in the GOP primary, Trump said that he hadn’t discussed sanctions with the senators, though he added that he “certainly [would] over a period of time.”

Trump – who, for extra flair, spoke with an American and Israeli flag-wielding Don King at his side – blamed the whole controversy on the confusing nature of “computers.” “I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of the computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on,” he said. “We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind of security we need.”

Here's the clip. "The whole age of computer." https://t.co/di1bKOoz0M — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) December 29, 2016

The President-elect’s statement makes more sense when you remember that he has no idea how to use a computer, or even the word “cyber.”