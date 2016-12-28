Trump Takes Credit for Sprint Bringing 5,000 Jobs to U.S.

Donald Trump emerged from his Mar-a-Lago resort Wednesday to make an announcement teased earlier in the day as “very positive for American workers.” The news? Sprint will be bringing 5,000 jobs “back to the United States” from other countries, Trump said.

He credited the return of the jobs both to “what’s happening because of the spirit and the hope” and Japanese businessman Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank. Son, whose company has a controlling stake in Sprint, previously told Trump that he would bring 50,000 total jobs to the U.S., something Trump took personal credit for. In his announcement, Trump also said a new company called OneWeb would be creating 3,000 jobs in the U.S.

The 8,000 jobs that Trump is so proud of himself for bringing back to the U.S. leaves him only 170,000 shy of the total number of jobs created in November.