Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

8:45 a.m.

Former Coach George Karl on NBA Conspiracies, Phil Jackson, and Carmelo

One of nine coaches with more than 1,000 NBA wins, Karl has even more opinions.

8:39 a.m.

Here’s How Obama Could Go Nuclear on Trump and the GOP Before Leaving Office

In retaliation for Republican norm-breaking, he could temporarily fill over 100 judicial vacancies — including the one on the Supreme Court.

8:00 a.m.

Donald Trump’s War Against Facts

To challenge Trump on the facts is to play his game and lose, because it promotes nonsense to the level of reason.

8:00 a.m.

Imagining a Wooden Skyline

A new miracle building material that could change the way skyscrapers are designed.

5:37 a.m.

Trump Unlikely to Change His Twitter Habits

The incoming press secretary called the president-elect’s social-media use “exciting.”

4:41 a.m.

Montana Officials Do Not Welcome Armed Neo-Nazi March

White supremacists have been threatening the Jewish residents of a small resort town.

12:54 a.m.

House Where Trump Threw His First Tantrums Is Up for Auction

A real-estate investor is looking to flip the five-bedroom after buying it for $1.25 million.

Yesterday at 8:35 p.m.

A Bag of Toys Prompted Today’s Evacuation of Trump Tower

Trump himself is still at his estate in Florida.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Baptist Leader Could Pay the Price for Opposing Trump

Russell Moore spoke out against the billionaire candidate. Hard-line powers of the Christian right don’t seem ready to let him forget that.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Massive Public Brawls in Shopping Centers Becoming an American Holiday Tradition

Huge fights involving hundreds of teenagers broke out at malls in more than a dozen states.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Get a Load of Chris Christie’s Fantasy for Saving the Trump Administration

The New Jersey governor is still dreaming big.

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

Paul Ryan Introduces New Rules Banning Lawmaker Livestreaming

An apparent response to Democrats Periscoping a June sit-in.

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

Trump Pal Carl Paladino Explains ‘Humor’ in Racist Remarks About the Obamas

The president-elect’s New York co-chair says his ridiculous email wasn’t meant for the public.

Yesterday at 1:41 p.m.

‘The Wealthy Would Never Steal’ — A Credo for Trump’s Party

Lawrence Kudlow explains why conservatives are so happy to embrace kleptocracy.

Yesterday at 1:17 p.m.

Trump Picks Former Bush Aide for Homeland Security Adviser

Thomas Bossert will serve in the role focusing on homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity.

Yesterday at 12:16 p.m.

California Wants to Go Its Own Way on Climate Policy. Will the GOP Let It?

In theory, Republicans love to give states more independence. But will they be able to say no to business lobbies whining to D.C. for relief?

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

Second Avenue Subway Station Features Portrait of Gay Couple Holding Hands

It’s the first permanent, nonpolitical, LGBTQ public art in the city, according to one expert.

Yesterday at 8:00 a.m.

Who Will Do What Harry Reid Did Now That Harry Reid Is Gone?

Nevada’s departing senator would have fought Trump with a ruthlessness perhaps no other Democratic leader has.

Yesterday at 3:55 a.m.

Trump Defends Shady Foundation After Vowing to Close It

It turns out it’s not that easy.

Yesterday at 2:06 a.m.

Netanyahu Attacks Obama Over U.N. Resolution

He’s looking forward to working with Trump.