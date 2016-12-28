Trump Unlikely to Change His Twitter Habits

Photo: Ty Wright/Getty Images

In the days following the election, Donald Trump said that once he became president, he would be “very restrained” on Twitter. That claim has gone from “dubious” to “totally impossible to believe” as we’ve watched the President-elect recklessly tweet about topics as diverse as China, Vanity Fair, nuclear weapons, and Alec Baldwin. In an interview with Rhode Island’s WPRI, incoming press secretary Sean Spicer seemed to confirm that Trump doesn’t actually plan to curtail his Twitter use. “I think that his use of social media in particular…is gonna be something that’s never been seen before,” said Spicer. “I mean, he does communicate in a much bigger way than there’s ever been before, and I think that’s gonna be just a really exciting part of the job.” Spicer went on to praise Twitter as “a direct pipeline in the American people, where [Trump] can talk back and forth.” As a recent post demonstrates, he can also use it to talk to himself.