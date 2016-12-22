Trump Announces Plan to Let Boeing Eat Lockheed Martin’s Lunch

Photo: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Typically, president-elects don’t conduct negotiations with military contractors until they’ve actually been sworn in as commander-in-chief. And then, they typically do not hold said negotiations over Twitter.

But, of course, Donald Trump is not a typical president-elect. Earlier this month, Trump set Boeing’s stock spiraling downward by “canceling” its (nonexistent) $4 billion contract to build the new Air Force One.

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

Then, he did the same for Lockheed Martin’s share price, by suggesting he intended to cancel the F-35 program that the company supplies.

The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

This week, Trump met with the CEOs of both firms, and extracted a promise from Boeing’s Dennis Muilenburg that the new Air Force One would cost less than $4 billion. Lockheed’s Marillyn Hewson chose not to make a statement for the press.

One day after that meeting, Trump tweeted:

Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

Lockheed Martin’s market value instantly dropped by 2 percent (or $1.2 billion). Boeing’s share price ticked up one percent.

It’s worth noting that the F-18 Super Hornet is not “comparable” to the F-35.

that's...impossible. That's impossible.



The F-18 doesn't have a stealthy body.



The F-35...does. It's the one thing it does right. https://t.co/0lRBd5WEBJ — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) December 22, 2016

It also seems noteworthy that the company whose CEO made a public promise to keep costs down after meeting with Trump — and thus, provided him with the favorable headline, “Trump extracts pledge from Boeing on Air Force One costs” — is the one with the rising share price.