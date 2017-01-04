The video, posted on Facebook Live, is blurry, but in it a man huddles in the corner of a room. Two people enter the frame, severing the victim’s sleeve with a knife. That victim, who is bound and gagged, is the focus of the video as his attackers move in and out of the frame. They punch him and shout slurs — “Fuck Donald Trump! Fuck white people!” — as a woman comments, sometimes laughs, outside of view. At one point, someone takes the knife again and slices the victim’s scalp. (Warning: The video is very graphic.)

The victim is an 18-year-old mentally disabled man from Crystal Lake, Illinois. Four people, two men and two women, have now been arrested in connection to his apparent torture, which Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called “sickening.” “It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that,” he said at a press conference about the incident. “I’ve been a cop for 28 years and I’ve seen things that you shouldn’t see. It still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t.”

Authorities said they are mulling possible hate-crime charges for those arrested, as the attackers, who appear to be black, shout racially charged invectives at their victim, who is white. Chicago Police commander Kevin Duffin said the are trying to determine how “sincere” the attackers, who he described as young adults, were in their taunts, and are also considering the fact that the man may have been targeted because of his disability.

Police discovered the video after spotting the victim, who has not been named, wandering around Tuesday the West Side of Chicago in shorts. His parents reported him missing Monday, after he disappeared after they dropped him off at McDonald’s. The victim reportedly knew one of the attackers from school; it’s not clear, exactly, how he connected with the group of four people. Allegedly, that group robbed a van in a Chicago suburb, before taking the victim to a home on the West Side of Chicago, where they tormented him and filmed the video. One of the alleged kidnappers texted the victim’s parents, saying that he was being held captive, according to the Chicago Tribune. Police, who are also considering kidnapping charges against the four, described the victim as “traumatized.”