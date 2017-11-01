Photo: Albin Lohr-Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Donald Trump will give his first press conference since last summer, an African-American senator will testify that his white colleague is too hostile to civil rights to be U.S. Attorney General, and the Senate will hold confirmation hearings for Vladimir Putin’s favorite Exxon executive.

Oh, and that presidential presser will come less than 24 hours after American intelligence agents (ostensibly) leaked unverified claims that the Russian government has a video tape of Donald Trump indulging pee-related perversions.

Which is to say: There is too much news today.

This was partly by design: Republicans would prefer that none of these events receive America’s undivided attention. If Trump is going to weasel his way around questions about conflicts of interest — while Senate Democrats highlight the myriad liabilities of his cabinet picks — better to have those stories competing for attention, rather than producing several days of bad headlines.

But BuzzFeed’s publication of unsubstantiated spy memos/opposition research claiming Trump is, in fact, a (kinky) Siberian candidate, has pushed the news cycle past its breaking point. To help you keep up, Daily Intelligencer will be maintaining a liveblog of the craziest day D.C. has seen for some time.

7.48 a.m.: The president-elect denies that Russia has cultivated him as its stooge via blackmail, likens the United States to Nazi Germany.

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Ostensibly, Trump believes that the big problem in Nazi Germany was that its intelligence agency was insufficiently loyal to its president.

Meanwhile, incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus decried the memo’s claims as “phoney baloney garbage,” on the Today Show.

9:26: Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson’s confirmation hearing for secretary of State begins with endorsements from Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, followed by former Georgia senator Sam Nunn, and ex-Defense secretary Robert Gates. The theme of their statements: Tillerson’s warm relationship with the Russian government and ties to the oil industry aren’t liabilities – they’re assets.



Nunn emphasized the (very real) danger inherent to hostile relations between two nations with the world’s largest nuclear stockpiles, while Gates argued that Tillerson was well-positioned to prevent America’s relationship with Russia from getting any worse.

Tillerson intro'd at his Senate hearing by TX GOP Sens Cornyn & Cruz, fmr Senate Armed Svcs Chair Sam Nunn (D-GA) & fmr Def Sec Robert Gates pic.twitter.com/0qaBITpRGs — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 11, 2017

9:30: Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Bob Corker’s opening statement catalogues the many disasters that have arisen from the Obama administration’s (supposed) failure to lead. These include Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a move that the president-elect has had little interest in condemning.