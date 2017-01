Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:12 p.m.

U.S. and Russia Didn’t Cooperate in Syria to Fight ISIS — But That May Change

The Pentagon denied the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement that the two had conducted a joint combat mission.

5:52 p.m.

The Megarich Are Reportedly Preparing for the End Times

Think underground apartment complex with an Astroturf ‘pet park’ and mini–Whole Foods.

5:35 p.m.

Trump’s Economic Strategy Is Looking More and More Like a Right-wing Governor’s

Lowering business costs in exchange for jobs — and quality of life.

5:30 p.m.

A Massive $2.2 Billion Dome Now Covers the Chernobyl Reactor

It’s called the New Safe Confinement (NSC).

5:17 p.m.

In White House Press Briefing, Sean Spicer Declares Intention to ‘Never Lie’

But Trump and his team are “frustrated” and “demoralized” by media negativity, he said.

4:44 p.m.

Paul Ryan–Hating Breitbart Reporter Joins White House Staff

As the Trump team works on an agenda with the Speaker, its staff will soon include a writer who has accused him of selling out America.

1:00 p.m.

The Billionaires (and Mega-Millionaires) Trump Wants in His Cabinet

Populism has seldom been so rich. A nominee dossier.

12:56 p.m.

Potential Trump Science Adviser Says 90 Percent of U.S. Colleges Will Disappear

Yale computer scientist David Gelernter is a tough critic of academia.

12:30 p.m.

Senator Marco Rubio Is Going to Support Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State

Rubio flirts with the opposition, but then gets in line.

11:55 a.m.

Trump’s First Monday: Ending TPP and Renegotiating NAFTA

President Obama’s signature trade deal is dead.

11:16 a.m.

Trump’s Presidency Is the Twilight Zone Episode About a Terrifying 6-Year-Old

The frightening surreality of what has happened to the United States has only begun to sink in.

10:07 a.m.

Team Trump Is Launching a Frontal Assault on the EPA

The new administration is wasting no time in bringing down the hammer, with plans to gut key aspects of the agency’s work.

10:03 a.m.

New York City Is Bracing for a Powerful Nor’easter

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and up to four inches of rain in some spots.

10:00 a.m.

For Wall Streeters Who Bet Long on Trump, It’s Bonus Time

After getting behind their very unlikely candidate, a few financiers are salivating over the dividends.

3:10 a.m.

Watchdog Group to Sue Trump Over Foreign Business Profits

They say payments his businesses collect from foreign governments violate the Emoluments Clause.

Yesterday at 11:24 p.m.

U.S. Investigated National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s Russia Ties

He’s the first person in the Trump White House to be involved in probes conducted by the FBI, CIA, NSA, and Treasury.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Becoming an American in the Age of Trump

A love letter to my new country.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Lessons From Putin’s Russia for Living in Trump’s America

Once you lose faith in one institution, you start to lose faith in them all.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Republicans Own Obamacare Now. How Many People Will They Let Suffer?

The extent of the damage remains to be seen, but one way to calculate it, should the ACA be dismantled, will be in American lives lost.

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Trump Says U.S. Should Have Stolen Iraq’s Oil, ‘Maybe We’ll Have Another Chance’

Seizing the oil would violate international law.