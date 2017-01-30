Acting Attorney General Fired for Defying Immigration Executive Order

Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired on Monday night shortly after ordering Justice Department lawyers not to enforce President Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. The White House responded by saying Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, had “betrayed the Department of Justice.” The president appointed Dana Boente, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve as acting attorney general until Senator Jeff Sessions is confirmed by the Senate.

Trump has fired Sally Yates as acting Attorney General, White House says pic.twitter.com/8MKlRWmUgl — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 31, 2017

Yates said in a memo that as the leader of the Justice Department, she had to ensure that the agency’s position was “legally defensible” and “consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.” “At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” she wrote.

The incident drew comparisons to the 1973 “Saturday Night Massacre,” in which President Nixon’s fired the attorney general and deputy attorney general after they refused to dismiss the Watergate special prosecutor. However, it appears there will not be any more firings tonight. Boente told the Washington Post’s Matt Zapotosky that he’ll enforce Trump’s executive order.

The new Acting Attorney General, to me just now, on whether he'll enforce the immigration order. pic.twitter.com/Mcll4z6ish — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) January 31, 2017

This story is developing. Check back for updates.