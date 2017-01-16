Photo: Astrid Riecken/Getty Images

For weeks the controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s inauguration has mostly focused on the performers who refuse to participate, but now a sizable number of lawmakers are skipping the event too. After Trump spent the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend feuding with Representative John Lewis, a civil-rights icon, at least two dozen Democratic lawmakers have announced that they are boycotting the inauguration.

Lewis started the feud in an interview released Friday, telling Meet the Press that he doesn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president.” “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis said.

Lewis also said that he would be skipping the inauguration for the first time in his three-decade congressional career. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right,” he said.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Trump’s attack drew a harsh backlash, particularly from African-Americans. Lewis’s district includes most of Atlanta, and several metrics show the city is not in “horrible shape.”

Some Democrats had already announced that they wouldn’t attend Trump’s inauguration, but the number increased significantly over the weekend, with many citing Lewis in their explanation.

"All talk, no action."



I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wrEeGfqjrZ — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 15, 2017

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

When #Trump places his hand on the Bible & takes the Oath of Office, he will in that moment, be in violation of that oath & the Constitution pic.twitter.com/mZCQrTua4R — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017

I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st. https://t.co/tlqS26ulj7 — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 9, 2017

By the Daily News’ count, 26 Democratic representatives are boycotting Friday’s inauguration. Lawmakers usually attend the inauguration, regardless of which party won, and Bill and Hillary Clinton are planning to be there.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that he’ll “always stand by my friend, American hero” John Lewis, but he did not respond to the Daily News when asked if that has any bearing on the inauguration. So far, no senators have joined the boycott.