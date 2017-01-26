Alex Jones Says He’s Been ‘Offered’ White House Press Credentials

Before Donald Trump became president, the list of reasons why Alex Jones would not be invited into the White House as a credentialed member of the media might have included his promotion of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory and his suggestion that the government is turning people gay through chemical warfare. But now that Trump is president, the only thing keeping Sean Spicer from calling on Jones’s website Infowars, is its founder’s unwillingness to pay for a reporter to go to D.C.

At least that’s what he says. On Wednesday, Jones posted a video on his YouTube account that included this nugget, courtesy of Media Matters:

Here’s the deal, I know I get White House credentials, we’ve already been offered them, we’re going to get them, but I’ve just got to spend the money to send somebody there. I want to make sure it’s even worth it. I don’t want to just sit there up there like “I’m in the media, look our people are there.”

Given his loose relationship with the truth, it’s fair to wonder if Jones is concocting this story out of thin air. But maybe he’s not. After all, there’s only one member of the media to whom President Trump has said, “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.” And that’s Alex Jones.