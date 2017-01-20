Along the Route of Trump’s Inaugural Parade

Donald Trump has been commander-in-chief for just a few hours. Since taking the oath of office, he delivered a dark speech, did a little work, and dined in the Capitol. The parade is next.
The spectators had, earlier, trickled in along the route. Their numbers are steadily building, but the “unbelievable” crowds don’t appear to have shown up.
The tight security may have delayed some of the arrivals, as many faced long lines to get through the checkpoints.
The atmosphere became more lively as the motorcade neared Pennsylvania Avenue. Crowds cheered “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as a black car drove very slowly toward the White House.
Employees at Trump International Hotel, which is down the block from Trump’s new home, got in on the action.
But “boos” from the protesters sometimes punctured the celebratory shouts.
President Trump and First Lady Melania exited the motorcade right near the Department of Justice building. They took a very short walk to the Trump’s hotel, waved at the crowd, and got right back into the car.
The Secret Service is likely behind the Trumps’ brief appearance because of the protesters, loud and screaming “not my president” near his hotel.
Not far from the parade route, anti-Trump protesters set a parked limo on fire.