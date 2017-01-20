Along the Route of Trump’s Inaugural Parade

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has been commander-in-chief for just a few hours. Since taking the oath of office, he delivered a dark speech, did a little work, and dined in the Capitol. The parade is next.

The spectators had, earlier, trickled in along the route. Their numbers are steadily building, but the “unbelievable” crowds don’t appear to have shown up.

Parade route from Capital to WH. Entire stands empty. Crowd thin. pic.twitter.com/7AcpJkBO8O — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 20, 2017

Sparse crowds along inaugural parade route #inauguration pic.twitter.com/APf1hgn1La — chris shlemon (@shlemon) January 20, 2017

Here's the view on the parade route from the @IowaGOP's inaugural party this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/guLmSMgYxy — Jason Noble (@jasonnobleDMR) January 20, 2017

The tight security may have delayed some of the arrivals, as many faced long lines to get through the checkpoints.

Security line trying to get back to the parade route #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/JaiNkcLpa1 — Steve Loiaconi (@sloiaconi) January 20, 2017

Line to get through inaugural parade route security checkpoint on F st pic.twitter.com/vSE5gVuWrN — Benjamin Soloway (@bsoloway) January 20, 2017

The atmosphere became more lively as the motorcade neared Pennsylvania Avenue. Crowds cheered “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as a black car drove very slowly toward the White House.

Here's a look at President Trump's motorcade and the route of today's #Inauguration Parade #DayOne pic.twitter.com/oNK1SiBl6x — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump rides in "The Beast" toward the White House during the inaugural parade. #Inauguration #voainaug pic.twitter.com/ZqchbH0UH8 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) January 20, 2017

a presidential thumbs up 👍🏻from President Donald Trump #inauguration pic.twitter.com/hoLBeZxWNW — Tamara Gitt (@tamaragitt) January 20, 2017

Employees at Trump International Hotel, which is down the block from Trump’s new home, got in on the action.

Good balance to protest coverage - employees from Trump Hotel just came out pic.twitter.com/Uvvx6uSLPG — Jenna Lee (@JennaLeeUSA) January 20, 2017

But “boos” from the protesters sometimes punctured the celebratory shouts.

Few protestors walking down Pennsylvania Avenue parade route chanting "climate change is real". Later booed, countered with "USA! USA!" pic.twitter.com/olNq3OBxYX — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) January 20, 2017

Protesters on parade route blasting Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/sgZh7y0tr1 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 20, 2017

President Trump and First Lady Melania exited the motorcade right near the Department of Justice building. They took a very short walk to the Trump’s hotel, waved at the crowd, and got right back into the car.

Pres. Trump, First Lady, Barron Trump exit car and walk along parade route for a short while. #Inauguration #fox5POTUS #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/oMYXvlYwIa — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 20, 2017

The Secret Service is likely behind the Trumps’ brief appearance because of the protesters, loud and screaming “not my president” near his hotel.

Not far from the parade route, anti-Trump protesters set a parked limo on fire.