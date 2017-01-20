Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has been commander-in-chief for just a few hours. Since taking the oath of office, he delivered a dark speech, did a little work, and dined in the Capitol. The parade is next.

The spectators had, earlier, trickled in along the route. Their numbers are steadily building, but the “unbelievable” crowds don’t appear to have shown up.

Parade route from Capital to WH. Entire stands empty. Crowd thin. pic.twitter.com/7AcpJkBO8O — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 20, 2017

Sparse crowds along inaugural parade route #inauguration pic.twitter.com/APf1hgn1La — chris shlemon (@shlemon) January 20, 2017

Here's the view on the parade route from the @IowaGOP's inaugural party this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/guLmSMgYxy — Jason Noble (@jasonnobleDMR) January 20, 2017

The tight security may have delayed some of the arrivals, as many faced long lines to get through the checkpoints. A source told CBS News, that some of the VIPs didn’t make it because the Congressional luncheon ran late and the Secret Service and D.C. Metro police barricaded five times as many streets as in the past, which prevented some people on Capitol Hill from making it to route and getting to their seats.

Security line trying to get back to the parade route #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/JaiNkcLpa1 — Steve Loiaconi (@sloiaconi) January 20, 2017

Line to get through inaugural parade route security checkpoint on F st pic.twitter.com/vSE5gVuWrN — Benjamin Soloway (@bsoloway) January 20, 2017

The atmosphere became more lively as the motorcade neared Pennsylvania Avenue. Crowds cheered “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as a black car drove very slowly toward the White House.

Here's a look at President Trump's motorcade and the route of today's #Inauguration Parade #DayOne pic.twitter.com/oNK1SiBl6x — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump rides in "The Beast" toward the White House during the inaugural parade. #Inauguration #voainaug pic.twitter.com/ZqchbH0UH8 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) January 20, 2017

a presidential thumbs up 👍🏻from President Donald Trump #inauguration pic.twitter.com/hoLBeZxWNW — Tamara Gitt (@tamaragitt) January 20, 2017

Employees at Trump International Hotel, which is down the block from Trump’s new home, got in on the action.

Good balance to protest coverage - employees from Trump Hotel just came out pic.twitter.com/Uvvx6uSLPG — Jenna Lee (@JennaLeeUSA) January 20, 2017

But “boos” from the protesters sometimes punctured the celebratory shouts.

Few protestors walking down Pennsylvania Avenue parade route chanting "climate change is real". Later booed, countered with "USA! USA!" pic.twitter.com/olNq3OBxYX — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) January 20, 2017

Protesters on parade route blasting Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/sgZh7y0tr1 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 20, 2017

President Trump and First Lady Melania exited the motorcade right near the Department of Justice building. They took a very short walk, pausing right before Trump’s hotel. The Trumps waved at the crowd, and got right back into the car.

Pres. Trump, First Lady, Barron Trump exit car and walk along parade route for a short while. #Inauguration #fox5POTUS #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/oMYXvlYwIa — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 20, 2017

Some “boos” also came from Trump supporters, who jeered the media as the reporting crews passed behind the president.

Television media trucks go by, some boos from crowd. Group of young men talking about how "hot" Melania & Megyn Kelly are — Abigail Hauslohner (@ahauslohner) January 20, 2017

A few blocks from the parade route, anti-Trump protesters gathered en masse. Protesters parked limo was set on fire, and police moved in with pepper spray and tried to disperse the crowds.

Cops moving toward the fire. pic.twitter.com/CIIidI0fCp — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 20, 2017

Fire is getting bigger. Burnt pieces of newspaper are flying up to our window. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/yy9akpkjyh — Shelly Tan (@Tan_Shelly) January 20, 2017

The Trumps exited “The Beast” – the nickname of the presidential state care – once again before reaching the White House and exiting out on to the reviewing stand.

President Trump arrives at the White House #Inauguration2017 https://t.co/Ockwh0Sa0c — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2017

Pres. Trump, First Lady and family exit White House to go to reviewing stand: https://t.co/AsjUerEVmy pic.twitter.com/X1VmxBeqBM — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

From there, the president and his family gets to watch the rest of the parade roll in, which included plenty of hometown bands and some tractors. The tanks and missiles that Trump had wanted, a request the military denied.

The Talladega College marching band is incredibly good. pic.twitter.com/vqypKerO7m — Rich Edson (@RichEdsonDC) January 20, 2017

Inaugural parade-while not a fan(to say the least) awesome friggin' tractors! pic.twitter.com/34AdeAxpiu — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 20, 2017

The VIP reviewing stand was pretty packed, though there were a few empty seats – because the parade ran overtime, some people reportedly cut out early to get ready for the Inaugural Balls.

The reviews of the people were mixed. President Trump called Inauguration Day “unbelievable.” His supporters remain as enthusiastic as ever. But at least one Trump supporter, in a Make America Great Again hat, told the Washington Post, “Worst parade ever. I waited three hours for that?”