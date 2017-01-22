Conway Says Trump Is Officially Never Releasing His Tax Returns

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Whitehouse.gov petition demanding that President Donald Trump finally release his tax returns is now well past the 100,000 signatures needed to prompt a response from the White House (per the rules of the We the People platform, which was created by the Obama administration). In a Sunday morning appearance on Meet the Press, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway addressed the matter, saying, perhaps unsurprisingly, that her boss is simply never going to make his tax returns public, despite his repeated promises to do so after the completion of “a routine audit.”

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” Conway told Chuck Todd. “They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.” Meanwhile, a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll said that 74 percent of Americans want to see the tax returns.

Todd went on to press Conway on the Saturday briefing during which Press Secretary Sean Spicer blatantly lied about the number of people who attended Trump’s Inauguration. “Why put [Spicer] out there for the very first time in front of that podium to utter a provable falsehood?” Todd asked. After a minute of attempting to change the subject, Conway finally instructed Todd to stop being “so overly dramatic about it.” “You’re saying it’s a falsehood,” she said. But, actually, Spicer was just offering what she called “alternative facts,” which is probably a term you should get used to hearing: