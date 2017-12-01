Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway Spar Over Who Is ‘Feeling the Heat’

Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway followed the president-elect’s lead and bashed CNN for documents published by BuzzFeed in an interview with Anderson Cooper Wednesday night. But unlike her boss, who bullied CNN reporter Jim Acosta at yesterday’s press conference, and incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who conflated the BuzzFeed and CNN reports before the press conference, Conway’s claims were met with resistance as she and Cooper engaged in a fascinating back-and-forth that led Carl Bernstein to label her a “propaganda minister.”