Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

14 mins ago

Watch: An Iceberg the Size of Delaware Is Set to Break Away From Antarctica

A crack in its surface has grown 11 miles in December alone.

10:15 a.m.

Once Again, Mexico Reminds Trump That It Won’t Be Paying for That Border Wall

“Of course” not, said that country’s president after Trump’s press conference.

9:33 a.m.

Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway Spar Over Who Is ‘Feeling the Heat’

The incoming White House counselor went on CNN to continue disparaging it as “fake news.” The host did not like that.

6:49 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping, Senators Took the First Step Toward Obamacare Repeal

Party unity generally held, but GOP senators were placed on record casting some politically dangerous votes.

6:13 a.m.

Trump Needs to Take Business Conflicts More Seriously, for His Own Sake

It’s not just the ethical thing to do. A better plan to address conflicts of interest will make his presidency stronger.

12:40 a.m.

Clapper Denounces ‘Corrosive and Damaging’ Trump Dossier Leak

He says the U.S. intelligence community “has not made any judgment” on whether the document is reliable.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Trump Taps Another Goldman Employee and First Obama Administration Holdover

Dina Powell, who led Goldman’s philanthropy, will serve as senior adviser to Trump. Obama appointee David Shulkin is Trump’s pick to lead the VA.

Yesterday at 5:04 p.m.

WSJ Identifies Author of Trump Dossier As Ex–British Agent Christopher Steele

This guy’s name is straight out of a schlocky spy novel.

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

How Booker and Lewis Tried to Raise the Bar at Sessions’s Confirmation Hearing

Two African-American lawmakers suggest a higher standard for an attorney general than affability and not being a racist.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

At His First News Conference As President-elect, Trump Owns the Press

A disaster for America, but a resounding win for Donald Trump.

Yesterday at 3:55 p.m.

Trump Keeps Screwing Up Republican Plans to Repeal Obamacare

First, he blew up the GOP’s repeal-and-delay strategy. Now, he’s talking like a liberal Democrat about out-of-pocket costs.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Many in Media Shout ‘Fail’ at BuzzFeed for Publishing Unverified Trump Dossier

The justification from editor Ben Smith did not fly with many of his peers.

Yesterday at 1:55 p.m.

Donald Trump to America: I Won, Accountability Is Over

A whiff of authoritarianism from the president-elect.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

Donald Trump Went at It With a CNN Reporter at His Press Conference

VIDEO: “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”

Yesterday at 1:38 p.m.

It Will Cost NYC $37 Million to Protect Trump Till Inauguration Day

Fifth Avenue businesses also estimate that they’ve lost about $40 million.

Yesterday at 1:33 p.m.

Murders Were Up Again in 2016 Across Major U.S. Cities

An analysis shows a disturbing two-year trend in major cities.

Yesterday at 12:37 p.m.

Trump Tanks Pharma Stocks With Sudden Threat to Fight High Drug Prices

In his first press conference, he revived a nearly forgotten plan to authorize government negotiations on pharmaceutical prices.

Yesterday at 12:09 p.m.

NBC: Trump Was Not Briefed on Allegations in Secret Dossier

The documents were reportedly available to briefers as an example of “disinformation.”

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

The Way to Save Democracy Is to Attack Trump on Economics

If the Constitution and Obamacare are both about to be destroyed, which do you save?

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

Senate Gets Ready for an All-Night ‘Vote-a-rama’ on Obamacare

In a quirk of the budget process, Democrats will get a chance to offer many, many amendments to the repeal blueprint.