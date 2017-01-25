Donald Trump Is Still Using His Unsecured Personal Cell Phone

Photo: Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump won the White House by, among other things, relentlessly attacking his opponent for her reckless use of private communications devices while serving in public office. By campaign’s end, the one thing Americans knew about Hillary Clinton, beyond all else, was that she had done some bad things with her emails.

This is how we got here - the media completely failed to articulate what was at stake. And the people are not happy. https://t.co/W8XbWNdzoj pic.twitter.com/Yfc9iFOjDi — Kenton (@realKentron) January 22, 2017

But when Trump threatened to send federal troops to occupy Chicago Tuesday night, many Twitter users noticed something alarming.

Where did Trump's last two tweets come from? Android. So, is he still posting from his personal phone? pic.twitter.com/CQjDgR1cZq — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) January 25, 2017

Could it be that the leader of the free world was dispensing 140-character policy responses to whatever he just saw on Fox News — from an unsecured device?!

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that this was, in fact, the case:

Mr. Trump’s wife, Melania, went back to New York on Sunday night with their 10-year-old son, Barron, and so Mr. Trump has the television — and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides — to keep him company.

Single-issue “IT-management voters” must be inconsolable.