Donald Trump, who’s been known to buck a convention or two, is following through with presidential tradition on Inauguration Eve and staying at the Blair House, the guest residence across from the White House. There was some speculation earlier in the transition that Trump might spend his last night as president-elect in the (dishonest-media-free) five-star Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. His transition team denied that, and it looks as if Trump is following through and planning to spend the night basically across the street from the Obamas.

The Blair House, across from the White House is where the President-Elect will spend the night ahead of the inauguration tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SBzylv4IEm — Scott McLean (@scottmclean) January 19, 2017

The Blair House, which often hosts visiting dignitaries, might not have “garish” décor or “garbage food,” but it should suffice:

Decorator for the presidential guesthouse the Blair House says the Trumps will enjoy "all creature comforts" when they sleep there tonight — Matt Kwong (@matt_kwong) January 19, 2017

Trump will need them. On Friday morning, the president-elect will get his first official briefing on how to order a nuclear attack, reports Politico, which has, in the past, been delivered to the soon-to-be-president at the Blair House before the inauguration festivities.

Trump, however, will get at least one last meal as a regular person at the Trump International Hotel in D.C.; he’s hosting a lunch there for transition officials on Thursday. He also stopped by there Wednesday night, though he returned to his bed in New York’s Trump Tower before heading to D.C. again Thursday morning.

Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

Trump, future First Lady Melania, and the rest of the family landed at Andrews Air Force Base shortly after noon Thursday. No more Trump private jet; he rode in on a military plane. It has seriously begun.