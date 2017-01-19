Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

7:16 p.m.

Will Trump’s EPA Let California Be Green?

At his confirmation hearing, Trump’s nominee — who professes giving the states regulatory leeway — was non-committal.

6:53 p.m.

New York Draws 10 National Magazine Award Nominations

Including in the categories of General Excellence and Magazine of Year.

6:49 p.m.

El Chapo Is Extradited to the United States

The drug kingpin is headed to New York, but not through a tunnel.

6:20 p.m.

Jets Owner Woody Johnson Is Trump’s Pick for Ambassador to U.K.

Fireman Ed wasn’t available.

5:54 p.m.

Barack Obama Is Not Cool

He is something different. Something bigger.

5:45 p.m.

On Last Day in Office, Obama Commutes the Sentences of 330 Drug Offenders

The president’s total number of commutations granted is now 1,715 — more than any other president in American history.

5:15 p.m.

U.S. Strikes ISIS Camps in Libya, Killing 80 Militants

B-2 bombers and drones wiped out two camps 28 miles outside of Sirte.

5:01 p.m.

Supreme Court Appears Likely to Allow Washington Redskins to Protect Their Name

At oral arguments Wednesday, justices seemed unsatisfied with a law allowing trademarks to be denied for “disparaging” language.

3:28 p.m.

Mnuchin’s Hearing Sparks Arguments About Tax Havens, Foreclosures, and Valium

Key moments from the confirmation hearing of Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary.

1:18 p.m.

Donald Trump Goes to D.C. on Inauguration Eve, Will Spend It at the Blair House

In keeping with tradition.

12:58 p.m.

Rick Perry Regrets Pledging to Abolish the Department He’s About to Run

After reading up on the subject, Perry says he no longer wants to get rid of the agency that monitors the safety of America’s nuclear arsenal.

12:52 p.m.

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Thinking About Going to Mars

The president-elect knows the value of a “moonshot.”

11:03 a.m.

Report: Trump Team Preparing $10.5 Trillion in Budget Cuts

Funding for renewable energy, preventing domestic violence, the arts and humanities, and civil-rights enforcement would all be slashed or eliminated.

10:40 a.m.

Up to 30 People Missing After Avalanche Destroys Hotel in Italy

Earthquakes triggered the disaster, which consumed a mountainside hotel where many are trapped and feared dead.

10:16 a.m.

Some Interesting New Clues About What the GOP Is Thinking on Health Care

The party seems to be resisting some of the president-elect’s demands.

10:01 a.m.

The Times May Have Launched a False Rumor About Rick Perry

It’s hard to square its most inflammatory claim with a statement Perry made after he was tapped to be head of the Department of Energy.

8:06 a.m.

Study: Claim That Fake News Swung Election Is Fake

Few Americans read “fake news,” and even fewer bought it.

8:00 a.m.

Dissent and the City: New York’s Geography of Protest

New York’s physical history of resistance goes back centuries.

7:00 a.m.

6 Books That Explain How the GOP Went Crazy

Trump is a disaster decades in the making.

6:12 a.m.

New York Times: Energy Secretary Nominee Rick Perry Didn’t Understand the Job

The report claims he didn’t know it mostly involves maintaining the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile — but he’s learning!