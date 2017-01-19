El Chapo Is Extradited to the United States

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the notorious drug lord and tunnel enthusiast, is being extradited to the United States from a Mexican maximum-security prison. El Chapo has managed to stay in the custody of Mexican officials since his recapture a year ago, which came shortly after his interview with Sean Penn and a few months after he escaped from the maximum-security prison in Altiplano through an elaborate tunnel connected to his prison shower. The Sinaloa cartel kingpin is reportedly already on a plane en route to New York, where he’s wanted on a bunch of charges, such as drug trafficking and money laundering, in the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn), Chicago, and some other districts. According to the New York Daily News, he will be brought to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan or the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. No one wants to escape into Gowanus Bay, anyway.