Trump’s EPA Nominee Accepts Lots of Oil Money But Claims He Doesn’t Ask for It

The main bone of Democratic (and some Republican) contention with Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general who is Donald Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, is that Pruitt has spent an inordinate amount of time battling the agency in court, mostly through an organization heavily funded by the fossil-fuel companies he would now be required to regulate.

That organization is the Republican Attorneys General Association, which under Pruitt’s direction became an EPA-hatin’-and-litigatin’ powerhouse. Here’s how Politico describes his relationship with the group and its oily funders:

RAGA’s ascendancy came with a boost from Pruitt, who helped the group come into its own as a political force during his chairmanship. RAGA fundraising leapt from $4.5 million in 2010 to $6.9 million in 2012, when Pruitt took over, to $16 million in 2014.



Since 2014, RAGA took in nearly $4 million from fossil-fuel companies and groups, according to the liberal Center for Media and Democracy. RAGA also set up the Rule of Law Defense Fund in 2014 as a nonprofit “policy arm” for GOP attorneys general that could legally shield the identities of donors.

At Pruitt’s confirmation hearing Wednesday, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse tried to dramatize the rather obvious problem of the man’s loyalties, holding up a poster with all the fossil-fuel interests with which Pruitt had relationships involving money:

Whitehouse pointed out that Pruitt has yet to release complete financial records on some of these organizations and further, while Pruitt was an executive member of the Republican Attorney General’s Association, it received more than $530,000 from the oil rich Koch Industries and $160,000 from Exxon Mobile. Pruitt implied there was no connection.



When asked, Pruitt said, “I did not ask Koch for money.”

Now that’s a new spin on the old idea of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” isn’t it? If a public official who is constantly suing the EPA to fight regulation of fossil-fuel industries gets money from fossil-fuel industries but doesn’t specifically ask for them, how is he to know they are acting in anything other than a purely public-spirited manner?

It’s a question that answers itself.