Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

We’ve finally escaped the clutches of 2016. All around the country, Americans are quitting cigarettes, taking up jogging, and forgetting that all beloved celebrities eventually die (or else live long enough to see themselves become Bill Cosby). But for many liberals, the hangover from our nation’s end-of-the-year mistakes lingers on.

It’s been a little over two months since Donald Trump won the White House. For his detractors, however, it’s felt like centuries — long medieval centuries chock-full of plague, illiteracy, and barbarians running roughshod through the ruins of the old republic. But we aren’t actually living in the dark ages (yet). So we might as well shed some light on what the barbarians have been up to.

Trump has given progressives so many causes for fear and outrage, it can be difficult — both practically and psychologically — to keep on top of them all as they happen.

To help you stay informed despite this challenge, Daily Intelligencer will provide (more or less) weekly inventories of Trump’s every assault on civic norms, common decency, and/or liberal democracy. Here is a rundown of everything the president-elect has done on that front in the period between December 22 (the date of our last edition of “Terrifying Things”) and January 6, arranged in rough order of each affront’s apparent significance and severity. Prior weeks can be found below.



Repeatedly denigrated America’s intelligence agencies, then leaked plans to downsize them.

Trump initially claimed that the CIA’s findings could be dismissed — sight unseen — because the agency is staffed by the “same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.” He then argued it was impossible for anyone to know who had hacked the Democratic National Committee’s email account.

Last week, Trump reiterated that argument, telling reporters, “the whole age of the computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on.” Then, the president-elect went a step further, suggesting that regardless of who committed the hack, “we ought to get on with our lives.”

Trump then falsely claimed that his intelligence briefing on Russian hacking had been delayed — and suggested that this was because the CIA needed more time to fabricate “intelligence.”

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

He then treated the claims of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with more credulity than those of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies.

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

The troubling thing about this behavior is not that the president-elect views the claims of the deep state with a critical eye, but rather that he appears to judge the veracity of their claims on the basis of whether or not he wants them to be true.

Trump rejected the CIA’s assessment of Russian hacking before he was ever presented with its case, out of a belief that the findings were the product of a “political witch hunt,” aimed at tarnishing the legitimacy of his electoral triumph.

“They got beaten very badly in the election. I won more counties in the election than Ronald Reagan. They are very embarrassed about it,” Trump told the Times on Friday, ostensibly explaining the motivation behind the intelligence community’s focus on Russian hacking. “To some extent, it’s a witch hunt. They just focus on this.”

As this 2014 tweet makes clear, Trump is no long-time, principled critic of the CIA.

The CIA deserves our praise for taking the fight to the enemy in the dark corners of the world. The CIA perseveres, the politicians whine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2014

Rather, he is a staunch opponent of any entity that publicizes information he does not want to hear. And now, he’s reportedly drafting plans to take his opposition beyond merely shooting his mouth off at the messenger.

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump and his advisers are drafting plans to “pare back” the office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA.

“The view from the Trump team is the intelligence world has become completely politicized,” one anonymous source close to the Trump transition told the paper. “They all need to be slimmed down.”

Declared his openness to reviving a nuclear arms race.

Just before Christmas, Trump went nuclear. Specifically, the president-elect appeared to upend a decades-old bipartisan consensus that less is more when it comes to nuclear weapons.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

This tweet was widely interpreted as a declaration of Trump’s intent to pursue nuclear proliferation. But could that really have been what he meant? Why would Trump want to give the world’s other nuclear powers an excuse to proliferate when America already has enough weapons to wipe out humanity so many times over — and when arms races are so damn expensive. Surely, the words “nuclear capability” were meant to signify a modernization of our existing arsenal, like the one president Obama is already pursuing (which is, itself, an arguably reckless policy).

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, his communications director suggested that he had, in fact, been referring to modernization.

But one day letter, the president-elect had an early morning chat with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski — and declined the cable news host’s invitation to disavow his interest in a nuclear arms race.

“Let there be an arms race,” Trump told Brzezinski, “because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.”

Disparaged the sitting American president, while praising a hostile foreign autocrat.

Trump lacks many of the characteristics that one might want in a commander-in-chief. But punctuality isn’t one of them. In fact, the president-elect has taken the unprecedented step of showing up for his new job 11 weeks early.

Instead of abiding by the principle that there “can only be one president at a time” — which is to say, that president-elects should keep mum on foreign policy, so as to avoid sowing confusion among America’s allies and adversaries about who’s in charge — Trump has comported himself as though he were already ensconced in the Oval Office.

The president-elect has hosted a meeting with the prime minister of Japan; “cancelled” two of the U.S. military’s most expensive projects; attempted to dictate America’s actions at the United Nations; and, most ambitiously, spoken with the president of Taiwan by phone and then publicly questioned the wisdom of respecting the One China policy — an action that threatens to transform America’s relationship with the world’s second-greatest power and which was taken without the consultation of the Obama White House or State Department.

And yet, despite all these signals that Trump is ready to take things from here, Barack Obama has carried on as though he were still the president of the United States. Obama has even had the audacity to use the power of his office to advance policies that Trump doesn’t like, including sanctions on Russia and pardons of nonviolent drug offenders.

The president-elect publicized his displeasure with this state of affairs at the end of last month.

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

Then, when Vladimir Putin announced that he would withhold retaliatory sanctions against the United States — until he got a sense of where the Trump administration would like to take U.S.-Russia relations — the president-elect praised the autocrat’s wisdom.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

Continued to use Twitter as a tool for souring diplomatic relations with the world’s second-greatest power.

Trump began 2017 the way he ended 2016 — antagonizing China for no good reason.

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

In the wake of that missive, China’s state news agency, Xinhua, (essentially) advised the president-elect to delete his account.

In a commentary titled, “An obsession with ‘Twitter foreign policy’ is undesirable,” the media organization wrote. “Everyone recognizes the common sense that foreign policy isn’t child’s play, and even less is it like doing business deals,” according to a translation by the New York Times.

“Twitter shouldn’t become an instrument of foreign policy,” the article continued, suggesting that Trump is wrong to believe that “issuing hard-line comments and taking up sensitive issues” over the platform will “add to his chips for negotiating with other countries.”

Trump isn’t wrong to suggest that China has helped prop up Kim Jong-un’s regime. As Time notes, China is North Korea’s only major ally and accounts for 90 percent of the rogue state’s trade.

But this fact illustrates why maintaining friendly relations with Beijing is so important — to make Kim Jong-un’s regime pay a higher price for its belligerence, Trump will need to secure the cooperation of its only major trading partner. And he will only be able to do that if he can establish a modicum of trust with the Chinese government.

It seems unlikely that tweeting out sarcastic insults of the Chinese government is a sound means of achieving that end.

More broadly, Trump’s decision to use Twitter as his primary tool for both public and diplomatic relations is a security threat in its own right. As BuzzFeed News notes, a hacker who gained access to Trump’s account would gain the power to manipulate the stock market or instigate a geopolitical crisis with the press of a button.

Named a billionaire investor — with an enormous, personal financial interest in deregulating certain sectors of the economy — as his special adviser on regulatory reform.

Carl Icahn is a billionaire financier with ungodly sums of money invested in energy, auto supplies, and mining.

Now, he is also the man tasked with “reforming” the regulatory agencies that oversee his investments.

In late December, Trump named Icahn his special adviser on regulatory reform — but unlike his predecessors in that position, Icahn’s gig will be “informal,” and he will not be classified as a government employee.

This arrangement will allow Icahn to retain his investments in companies that are affected by his regulatory decisions. It will also allow him to avoid disclosing any tax returns or undergoing vetting by Congress.

Icahn is already pressuring the Federal Trade Commission to ease clean fuel standards, and has played a role in selecting the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

“It is one more example of what King Trump is doing, circumventing the rules,” Richard Painter, the former chief ethics counsel to President George W. Bush, said of Icahn’s hiring, in an interview with New York. “This is an end-run around criminal statutes.”





“Week” 4 (December 9 through December 21)

Declared the American intelligence community to be inherently untrustworthy, after it produced information that he did not like.

A little over a week ago, the Washington Post revealed that many in the CIA believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the intention of aiding Donald Trump’s candidacy.

This information did not please Donald Trump.

Which is understandable: No winning politician wants his or her victory to be attributed, even partially, to the actions of a hostile foreign government. What’s more, with liberals already eager to delegitimize his presidency on the basis of his popular-vote loss, Trump had some cause for defensiveness.

Thus, one could hardly blame the president-elect if he released a statement that mixed expressions of concern about Kremlin interference with a vigorous defense of the election’s legitimacy.



Instead, he released a statement that said this:

This Trump transition team statement on the CIA assessment of Russian interference is just stunning... pic.twitter.com/vtP7J2s8NH — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) December 10, 2016

These three sentences are gobsmacking for reasons both small and large. For one thing, there is no evidence that the intelligence analysts who wrote up the CIA’s findings on Russian interference were “the same people” who prepared the most inaccurate assessments of Saddam Hussein’s arsenal. And anyway, Trump reportedly intends to give one of the Iraq War’s most unrepentant architects a high-ranking position in his administration.

For another, the president-elect’s claim about the size of his win is downright Orwellian — Trump’s margin of victory in the Electoral College was among the lowest in our history.

Most concerning, though, is the fact that Trump decided to publicly denigrate the authority of an entire intelligence agency, simply because it generated news he didn’t like. (If the president-elect has some other reason for doubting the CIA’s assessment, he has not provided it.)

This is chilling, even if one isn’t concerned by Trump’s friendliness toward Russia. One can reasonably argue that easing tensions with the nation that holds the world’s second-largest nuclear stockpile will do more good than harm. But a president who responds to unpleasant information by shooting his mouth off at the messenger will almost certainly do more of the latter than the former.

And Trump’s decision to disbelieve the CIA’s assessment — sight unseen — was not a momentary impulse. Three days after the Post’s report, the president-elect suggested it wasn’t even possible for the CIA to know who had hacked the Democratic National Committee’s email account.

Unless you catch "hackers" in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn't this brought up before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

Said he would continue skipping daily intelligence briefings when he becomes president because he’s smart enough to get by without them.

In his time as president-elect, Trump has refused to solicit briefings from the State Department before contacting foreign leaders, or to sit through daily national-security updates from America’s intelligence agencies. And last week, Trump declared his intention to continue shirking the latter duty as commander-in-chief.

“You know, I’m, like, a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years,” Trump explained to Fox News Sunday. “There might be times where it might change. I mean, there will be some very fluid situations. I’ll be there not every day but more than that.”

Said he doesn’t know why he should be bound by the One China Policy.

Trump has spent much of the past month souring America’s diplomatic relationship with the second most powerful country in the world. First, he broke a decades-old taboo against speaking with the president of Taiwan. Then, he announced that he might not honor the “One China Policy,” which prohibits the U.S. from recognizing Taiwan as a sovereign country. Preventing Taiwan from achieving internationally recognized independence is a top priority of Chinese foreign policy — one that its military has prepared to go to war over.

But Trump told Fox News that, unless China is willing to cut him some unspecified “deal,” he may repudiate the principle on which decades of friendly U.S.-Sino relations has been premised.

“I fully understand the ‘one China’ policy,” Trump told the network. “But I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

In response to Trump’s provocations, China flew a nuclear-capable bomber over its disputed islands in the South China Sea.

Then, a Chinese naval vessel abducted an underwater U.S. drone. It returned the drone to American custody days later, after determining that it was not being used for espionage.

Trump used this minor dustup to further irritate Beijing.

We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2016

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry expressed indignation at Trump’s tweet. “We don’t like the word steal. That’s totally inaccurate.” The nation’s state-run newspaper later published an op-ed that promised if Trump “treats China after assuming office in the same way as in his tweets, China will not exercise restraint.”

Invited his adult sons — who are slated to run the Trump Organization next year — to a policy meeting with the leading lights of Silicon Valley.

Last Wednesday, Donald Trump was supposed to clarify how he intends to extricate himself from the myriad conflicts of interest his company presents. But he postponed that press conference until January. In its place, the president-elect tweeted his intention to cede managerial control of his company to his adult sons, Eric and Don Jr.

Then, he invited both of those sons to a policy meeting with the leading lights of Silicon Valley. On the very day he had previously promised to detail his plans for evading corruption. Which, to be fair, was its own kind of clarifying.

While you were distracted by the children, look which princeling got prime table placement https://t.co/hCe8q8n5gP pic.twitter.com/9Jsa4kYf22 — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) December 14, 2016

Picked a man who once tried to call for the abolition of the Energy Department — but couldn’t remember the department’s name — as secretary of Energy.

At a Republican primary debate in 2011, Rick Perry announced that there were three federal agencies that he would abolish as president, — “Commerce, Education and the — what’s the third one there?”

“Let’s see. — Okay. So Commerce, Education, and the,” the former governor of Texas continued. “The third agency of government I would — I would do away with the Education, the — Commerce and — let’s see — I can’t. The third one, I can’t. Sorry. Oops.”

Perry later revealed that the “third one” was the department of Energy. Last week, Trump named Perry as his designated pick for head of that department.

Named his bankruptcy lawyer — who thinks liberal Jews are “worse” than Nazi collaborators — as his pick for ambassador to Israel.

David Friedman is a bankruptcy lawyer who believes the two-state solution is an “illusion,” Barack Obama is anti-Semitic, Israel has a legal right to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank — or else to annex the territory in its entirety — and that liberal American Jews who disagree with him are “far worse than kapos.”

And he will be America’s ambassador to Israel next year, if Donald Trump gets his way.









“Week” 3 (November 30 through December 9)



Provoked heightened diplomatic tensions with two nuclear-armed states.

Before last Friday, the leaders of the United States and Taiwan had not spoken since 1979. This was because China does not recognize Taiwan as an independent state, but rather, a breakaway province. Preventing the island from achieving internationally recognized independence is one of the top priorities of Chinese foreign policy — one that its military has prepared to go to war over.

Thus, America’s friendly diplomatic relationship with the world’s second greatest power is premised on our respect for the “One China” policy.

Seven days ago, Donald Trump chose to disrespect that policy, when, unbeknownst to the Obama White House, the president-elect held a ten-minute phone conversation with Taiwan’s president — and leader of the nations pro-independence political party — Tsai Ing-wen.

The call prompted an immediate diplomatic protest from China, followed by reassurances from the sitting president that no official change in policy had been intended.

Initially, the call appeared to testify to the hazards posed by Trump’s willful ignorance. The president-elect has reportedly refused to sit through daily intelligence briefings and neglected to consult the State Department before meeting with foreign leaders. And, after his precedent-shattering call was met with widespread criticism, he advertised his inability to comprehend the concept of diplomatic fictions.

Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

Alternatively, there was some speculation that Trump had chosen to roll the dice on 37 years of peaceful U.S.-Sino relations for the sake of developing a new hotel in Taipei.

And then, the Washington Post revealed that the call to Taiwan was the result of a wholly different — but no less alarming — cause: Former Republican senator Bob Dole, along with other hawks in Trump’s inner circle, had persuaded the president-elect to make the call as an intentional provocation of the Chinese government.

Whatever comfort came with learning that Trump perhaps hadn’t jeopardized our relationship with a nuclear superpower out of carelessness or greed, was erased by the knowledge that the alternative explanation was one of calculated belligerence.

While Trump campaigned on a kind of neo-isolationism, the president-elect is surrounded by advisers who believe that the United States is at war with Islam and that China must be made to understand our strength.

Trump’s Taiwan call suggests that these crackpot adventurers may actually get to steer the ship of State.

Which isn’t to say that Trump’s bumbling ignorance won’t create it’s own set of diplomatic crises: Last week, the president-elect also appeared to wing a phone call with the prime minister of Pakistan, in which he offered to mediate its dispute with India over Kashmir while calling the Pakistanis “one of the most intelligent people” — sentiments that caused a fair amount of anxiety inside of India.

Few conflicts in the world pose a greater risk of nuclear escalation than that between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. By all appearances, Trump chose to weigh in on that conflict without soliciting instruction from diplomatic authorities.

Defended the propriety of mass murder as an anti-drug policy.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has likened his campaign to rid his nation of drug users to Adolph Hitler’s attempt to rid the planet of Jews: Earlier this year, Duterte noted that the press had portrayed him as the “cousin of Hitler,” then explained that he took little offense at the analogy — after all, whatever else you might think of the Führer, the man was very good at exterminating the impure.

“There are 3 million drug addicts [in the Philippines]. I’d be happy to slaughter them,” Duterte said.

Since taking office last summer, Duterte has presided over the extrajudicial killings — by police and vigilantes — of more than 3,000 alleged “drug addicts.”

In doing so, he has (reportedly) won the admiration of America’s president-elect.

“He wishes me well, too, in my campaign, and he said that, well, we are doing it as a sovereign nation, the right way,” Mr. Duterte said last week, adding that Trump had invited him to visit the White House next year.

Of course, you can’t believe everything an authoritarian mass murderer says. But Trump did not deny Duterte’s account — and given the opportunity to condemn the Philippine president’s campaign of terror, in an interview with Time, the president-elect chose to defend it, instead:

“They come from Central America. They’re tougher than any people you’ve ever met,” Trump says. “They’re killing and raping everybody out there. They’re illegal. And they are finished.”



A reporter mentions that what Trump is saying echoes the rhetoric of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has overseen the extrajudicial killing of thousands of alleged drug dealers and users in recent months. The President-elect offers no objection to the comparison. “Well, hey, look, this is bad stuff,” he says. “They slice them up, they carve their initials in the girl’s forehead, O.K. What are we supposed to do? Be nice about it?”

Handed the Environmental Protection Agency to a climate denialist.

On Monday, those of us who would like to keep this whole “human civilization” thing going for a few more centuries were provided a ray of hope: President-elect Donald Trump met with inconvenient-truth-teller Al Gore. The meeting came days after Politico reported that Ivanka Trump planned to make climate change one of her “signature issues.”

Thus, for a moment, it seemed like the president-elect might have decided that he’d rather not do everything in his power to accelerate the onset of ecological catastrophe.

But then, on Wednesday, Trump named Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt as his pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency (or, as it may soon be known, the Environmental Destruction Agency).

Pruitt is one of the nation’s leading opponents of the current EPA’s climate-change policies, helping to coordinate a 28-state lawsuit against new limitations on the amount of carbon that power plants can emit.

But his opposition to environmental protection extends beyond climate denial: While most conservatives dismiss the significance of global warming, many still believe it makes sense for the government to keep poison out of the air and water.

Not Pruitt. He has unsuccessfully sued the EPA over regulations on smog pollution, and over a rule that safeguards wetlands and streams that helps filter contamination from drinking water.

The man is so in the pocket of the energy industry, he once took a letter decrying fracking regulations — sent to him by the oil company Devon Energy — copied the text of the letter onto Oklahoma government stationery, and mailed it off to the EPA.

Now, he won’t need to write letters or bring lawsuits to express his contempt for any policy that puts the public interest above the energy’s industry short-term profits — he’ll be able to undermine those policies directly.

What’s more, in the wake of Pruitt’s appointment, Trump’s meeting with Gore is recast in its own sinister light: The president-elect’s meeting the climate-change champion may have been a deliberate bid to sow confusion about the nature of his actual policy on the environment. And it may have worked.

3. Yesterday, Trump met with Al Gore https://t.co/GfGt2ebOrO — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 8, 2016

4. He generated hundreds of headlines about how he's potentially moderating his climate stance https://t.co/GfGt2ebOrO — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 8, 2016

6. Trump also met with Leonardo DiCaprio, a climate activist, today https://t.co/R5thwphVMe — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 8, 2016

9. These meetings are the entertainment to distract you while he guts Obama's climate policy and enviro protections https://t.co/z928xugXix — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 8, 2016

10. It's working. Look at search interest on his meeting with Gore versus his actual appointment of Pruitt pic.twitter.com/luR2CHx9M4 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 8, 2016

Attacked a local labor leader for calling attention to his lies.

Last week, Donald Trump convinced Carrier to move only one of its Indiana plants to Mexico, in exchange for $7 million in tax breaks (and/or a tacit promise to make sure nothing unfortunate happens to its parent company’s federal contracts).

The president-elect then traveled to the factory he’d ostensibly rescued and announced that “over 1,100 workers” would be keeping their jobs thanks to his tireless efforts.

This was news to Chuck Jones, president of the union that represents those workers, United Steelworkers 1999. Trump had locked the union out of negotiations with Carrier, and so Jones had not been able to examine the terms of the agreement. Thus, he urged his workers to keep their optimism on the cautious side, but to no avail. As he would later write, “Our members got their hopes up. They thought their jobs had been saved.”

In fact, when Jones finally met with the management of Carrier, he discovered that only 730 factory jobs had been saved.

Jones told the Washington Post that he’d hoped Trump would be upfront about the terms of the deal, but instead the president-elect had “lied his ass off.” He then reiterated that sentiment in an interview with CNN.

Pres. of United Steelworkers Union on @Carrier deal: "What nobody's mentioning is 550 people are losing their jobs" https://t.co/SxPg1jZHk9 — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) December 8, 2016

Trump replied by attacking Jones by name, accusing the local labor leader — whose efforts on behalf of his union had turned their plight into a national news story — of being personally responsible for the offshoring of jobs.

Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

After a campaign spent lambasting the treachery of unpatriotic CEOs and globalist elites, Trump now blamed the decline of American manufacturing on the laziness of uppity workers.

If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

These tweets are scary not merely for what they portend about the Trump administration’s labor policies (more on that in a minute) but also because they signal the president-elect’s enthusiasm for using his bully pulpit to stigmatize individual private citizens who dare to draw attention to his lies.

In the wake of Trump’s attack, Jones was inundated with implicit threats on his life and lives of his children.

Meanwhile, Trump’s promises about the Carrier deal have proven even less impressive than they initially appeared. To make its commitment to the Indiana factory concrete and verifiable, Carrier pledged to invest $16 million into the facility. But on Thursday, CNN Money learned that the company will spend the bulk of that money on automation, with the aim of radically reducing the size of its workforce in the short-term future.

Handed the Labor Department to a serial violator of labor law.

On Thursday, Donald Trump named Andy Puzder as his choice for Labor Secretary, a move roughly analogous to naming Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as head of counterterrorism.

Puzder is the CEO of the fast-food company that owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardees chains — restaurants that have been serial violators of the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to data compiled by Bloomberg BNA, 60 percent of all Labor Department investigations into Puzder’s signature eateries turned up instances of wage theft or other forms of worker mistreatment. While on the high side, that figure isn’t that far out of step with industry standards: Nearly half of enforcement cases brought by the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour division in 2015 targeted the restaurant industry.

Companies like Puzder’s have tried to dodge responsibility for these abuses, by arguing that parent companies can’t be held liable for the actions of franchisees. But in 2015, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that workers had a right to bargain with parent companies over working conditions.

Puzder will now have discretion over how to enforce that ruling (or, at least, he will until Trump gets the opportunity to appoint new members of the NLRB, and the ruling gets reversed).

Puzder has also been a vocal critic of large increases in the minimum wage and the Obama administration’s decision to expand access to guaranteed overtime pay.

He also likes to advertise his burgers via soft-core pornography.

You can guess where we went with this. The #Bacon3Way, with @tweetEmilySears @GenevieveMorton and Elena Belle.https://t.co/hh58xFDgSV — Hardee's (@Hardees) July 26, 2016

As Labor Secretary, Puzder will oversee the Women’s Bureau, an agency tasked with representing the needs of working women.

Requested security clearance for a conspiracy theorist who claims that the Clintons operate a Satanic child-sex ring out of a popular D.C. pizzeria.

Michael Flynn is an Islamophobic retired general and intelligence expert, who occasionally promotes unhinged conspiracy theories. He will be the top national security adviser to our next president.

U decide - NYPD Blows Whistle on New Hillary Emails: Money Laundering, Sex Crimes w Children, etc...MUST READ! https://t.co/O0bVJT3QDr — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 3, 2016

Michael G. Flynn Jr. is the Islamophobic chief of staff of his father’s consulting firm, who constantly promotes unhinged conspiracy theories — including one about how the Democratic Establishment keeps child sex slaves imprisoned at a popular Washington pizzeria.

Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it'll remain a story. The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many "coincidences" tied to it. https://t.co/8HA9y30Yfp — Michael G Flynn🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) December 5, 2016

This week, a delusional — albeit morally courageous — man showed up at that pizzeria with a firearm, prepared to liberate those poor children. Also this week, CNN learned that Trump’s transition team had sought to supply Flynn Jr. with a security clearance.

Flynn Jr. has since been removed from Trump’s transition team. But his father, who (apparently) felt his son deserved access to state secrets, is still slated to become one of the most powerful men in the world next January.

Baselessly accused a private company of ripping off the government, shortly after the CEO of that company criticized his trade policies.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune published an article that mentioned Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s recent criticism of Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Twenty minutes later, the president-elect baselessly accused Boeing of ripping off the government to the tune of $4 billion, and announced his intention to cancel one of its major federal contracts.

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

It’s unclear whether the first development informed the second one. But it’s difficult not to infer a connection, given Trump’s penchant for attacking all who criticize him, and the fact that there is factual basis for his tweet’s claim. (The U.S. Government Accountability Office has estimated that the entire Air Force One program will cost $3.2 billion between 2010 and 2020. However, Boeing has not even been awarded a contract to assemble the planes, only multimillion-dollar deals to design certain aspects of the aircrafts. If costs are “out of control,” Boeing has little to do with it — and there is no $4 billion contract to be canceled).



On Friday, Boeing pledged $1 million to president Trump’s inauguration.







“Week” 2 (November 19 through 28)

Questioned the legitimacy of the election he just won.

Trump spent much of his campaign sowing doubts about the legitimacy of American elections, going so far as to suggest that Hillary Clinton was conspiring with international bankers and undocumented immigrants to steal the presidency through large-scale voter fraud.

One of the few ostensible benefits of Trump’s surprise victory was that the leader of the Republican Party would, presumably, stop sowing doubts about the integrity of our democracy. But Trump shattered that half-full glass on Sunday.

In response to the Clinton campaign’s decision to cooperate with the Wisconsin recount effort spearheaded by Jill Stein, Trump tweeted:

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2016

Here, the president-elect condemns his opponents for refusing to accept the results of November’s election … by declaring his own refusal to accept the results of that election; and suggests that the vote totals don’t need to be audited, by claiming that that the vote totals are off by more than two million.

But the problem with these remarks is much larger than unintentional irony. If Trump can’t acknowledge a (functionally irrelevant) popular-vote loss, how might he respond to an election result that actually challenged his grip on power?

Or, more immediately, how might he and his party go about ensuring that “illegal voting” (a.k.a. “nonwhite voting”) has less of an impact in 2020? Trump’s tweets could foreshadow a coming push for nationwide voter suppression — if it doesn’t foreshadow something much scarier than that.

Appointed Ben Carson secretary of Housing and Urban Development — despite the fact that Carson has no relevant experience and recently declared himself unqualified for any cabinet position.

Ben Carson is a retired neurosurgeon who has more experience hawking “cancer-curing” vitamins than managing a bureaucracy. Carson’s personal assistant alluded to this fact earlier this month, when he explained that Carson did not want a cabinet position because he believed that his lack of government expertise “could cripple the presidency.”

And then Donald Trump named Ben Carson as his pick for HUD secretary.

Beyond Carson’s lack of managerial experience, he has absolutely no experience in housing or urban policy. He does, however, believe that efforts to enforce the Fair Housing Act — which both prohibits discrimination in the housing market and requires municipalities to actively combat such discrimination — are “communist.”

He also believes that that there is a broad scientific consensus that aliens built the pyramids — but that this consensus is wrong, because the biblical Joseph built the pyramids with help from God, as a means of storing grain.

Carson’s appointment suggests that Trump’s preference for empowering incompetent loyalists over qualified professionals knows no bounds. Although, if Trump sees HUD primarily as a tool for enriching well-connected real-estate developers, Carson’s combination of loyalty and grifting experience may make him uniquely “qualified” for the position.

Allowed his D.C. hotel to actively court the patronage of foreign diplomats.

The president-elect owns a company with myriad overseas investments, creditors, and partnerships — and a lot of permit requests pending before foreign governments. The number of conflicts of interest this situation creates is uncountable. And Trump knows that if he continues to ignore these conflicts — and simply shapes American foreign policy around his own business interests — there’s little we can do to hold him accountable.

“The law’s totally on my side, the president can’t have a conflict of interest,” Trump explained last week in an interview with the New York Times. And he’s correct, to a point: The president is exempt from federal conflict-of-interest laws. Some legal scholars believe that the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution prohibits Trump from profiting off the gifts or payments of foreign governments. But absent the cooperation of congressional Republicans, it will likely be difficult to press that issue.

Meanwhile, Trump is already leveraging his claim on the White House for everything it’s worth. Earlier this month, the Trump International Hotel D.C. provided 100 foreign diplomats with Trump-brand champagne and a request for their patronage. Several diplomats told the Washington Post that they intended to make Trump’s hotel their delegations’ home away from home, so as to “build ties with the new administration.”

Invited the manager of his blind trust onto a phone call with the president of Argentina.

During the campaign, Trump promised that he would distance himself from his business interests by placing his assets into what he refered to as a “blind trust,” but is actually an entity that would allow him perfect knowledge of the assets he holds — and that would be managed by his children, who are now members of his transition team.

Since winning the White House, Trump has refused to accept the (wholly inadequate) constraints this vow would place on his actions. The president-elect has already invited his daughter Ivanka — the manager of his blind trust – to a closed-door meeting with the Japanese prime minister, and onto a phone call with the president of Argentina.

The day after that phone call, the Trump Organization received the Argentine government’s approval to move forward on its high-rise development in Buenos Aires.

Met with Indian business partners who have publicly declared their intention to capitalize on his status as president-elect.

Trump took time away from his transition to meet with the developers of Trump Towers Pune, a pair of 23-story buildings in the west of India.

Photos of Trump with Real Estate Partners from India are disappearing from view. No worries. We grabbed them. https://t.co/VlcCyldC05 pic.twitter.com/nBdOHXkned — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) November 20, 2016

“We will see a tremendous jump in valuation in terms of the second tower,” one consultant who worked on the project told the New York Times. “To say, ‘I have a Trump flat or residence’ — it’s president-elect branded. It’s that recall value. If they didn’t know Trump before, they definitely know him now.”

Tried to coerce Britain into appointing a right-wing extremist as its ambassador to the United States.

After filling his own administration with racist incompetents whose primary qualification for high office is their loyalty to Donald Trump, the president-elect publicly requested that U.K. prime minister Theresa May do the same.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Nigel Farage is a member of UKIP and an arch-critic of May’s Tory government. (Imagine if May publicly announced that “many people” wanted to see Harry Reid as America’s ambassador to Britain.)

But using Twitter to sour America’s relations with foreign governments appears to be a core part of Trump’s approach to diplomacy.

If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2016

Berated the media at a closed-door meeting for publishing unflattering photos of his double chin.

Trump spent much of his campaign demonizing journalists as biased liars and/or the paid propagandists of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. The mogul’s attempts to delegitimize the Fourth Estate have not let up since Election Day. In addition to making himself less accessible to press scrutiny than any president-elect in recent memory, Trump has also declared America’s most-read newspaper to be a “failing institution,” and invited the nation’s leading journalists to an off-the-record meeting — so as to berate them in person.

At that meeting, Trump complained about everything from the tenor of CNN’s campaign coverage to NBC’s habit of publishing photos in which the president-elect appears to have a double chin.

It’s hard to imagine a worse way for a political figure to dispel concerns about his authoritarian tendencies than to attempt to dictate which images of himself can be publicly disseminated.

Criticized the cast of a Broadway musical for asking the vice-president to work on behalf of all Americans.

Mike Pence went to a performance of Hamilton on Broadway. A lot of liberals — and LGBT individuals — go to Broadway shows. And Pence believes in gay-conversion therapy, but not in same-sex marriage. So he was booed.

After the show, a cast member told Pence from the stage, “We, sir — we — are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights … We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”

Pence took this in stride. Trump was furious that his safe space had been violated.

The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

Settled a fraud case for $25 million.

The president-elect decided that the case against his defunct “university” was strong enough for him to accept a $25 million settlement.

Admitted that his charity was guilty of self-dealing.

After months of accusing Hillary Clinton of philanthropic corruption, the Donald J. Trump Foundation informed the IRS that it had violated the prohibition on “self-dealing,” which bars the heads of nonprofits from using their charity’s funds to aid themselves. Previous reporting by the Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold revealed that the president-elect had used his foundation’s money to pay out legal settlements, acquire Tim Tebow memorabilia, and purchase large portraits of himself.

Remember when Trump used $10K of his "charity" money to buy a vainglorious self-portrait? pic.twitter.com/2gAMaKbSyU — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) November 24, 2016









“Week” 1 (November 9 through 18)



Derided protestors as paid professionals whose acts of free speech are fundamentally “unfair.”

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

American presidents generally try not to discredit their detractors via patently false right-wing conspiracy theories — a point that someone on Trump’s staff apparently relayed to him, as the president-elect’s Twitter account declared its “love” of the protestors’ “passion” nine hours later.

Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

Invited the manager of his “blind trust” to a meeting with the prime minister of Japan.

Even before his election, Trump had already made a mockery of good government norms, by refusing to extricate himself from the myriad conflicts of interest his company presents. Instead, the president-elect promised to place his assets into what he refers to as a “blind trust,” but is actually an entity that would allow him perfect knowledge of the assets he holds — and that would be managed by his children, who are also members of his transition team.

This week, Trump revealed that those children will also, apparently, take part in diplomatic meetings with the leaders of foreign countries.

This isn’t just a photo of Ivanka Trump. It’s a middle finger to democracy. https://t.co/8TxnnE1Oip pic.twitter.com/MN8ywFCpaD — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 18, 2016

Assembled a team of racists to lead his White House.

First, Trump tapped the allegedly anti-Semitic mastermind of an “alt-right” website as his chief White House strategist. Then, the president-elect tapped a retired general who believes that “fear of Muslims is rational” as his national security adviser. Finally, he named a man that a Republican Senate deemed too racist to serve as a federal judge in 1986 — one who thinks the Voting Rights Act is “intrusive,” and (allegedly) told an African-American federal prosecutor that he should “be careful what you say around white folks” — as the head of the Justice Department.

Took credit for the fact that Ford will not be relocating a plant to Mexico (which they never had any intention of relocating to Mexico).

Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky - no Mexico — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2016

In truth, Ford opted to keep the Lincoln SUV production line in Kentucky, after considering moving it to Mexico — but in either event, the plant would have remained open, and no jobs would have been lost.



But fake news outlets — and some not-so-rigorous “real” ones — celebrated Trump’s “victory,” anyway.

Declared America’s leading newspaper a “failing” institution.

Trump has made a years-long habit of denigrating any media institution that accurately reports information he doesn’t like. But the stakes of this behavior are drastically higher now that he leads the world’s most powerful country.



1. This is unprecedented. The POTUS-elect is attacking a public company that has not been charged with or convicted of criminal wrongdoing. — Yashar (@yashar) November 16, 2016

2. The NY Times Company is listed on New York Stock Exchange — Yashar (@yashar) November 16, 2016

4. NYT stock is owned by everyday Americans, NYT employees, mutual funds, and pension funds — Yashar (@yashar) November 16, 2016

5. As POTUS, Trump will have power to destabilize markets, public companies with a tweet or a few words — Yashar (@yashar) November 16, 2016

6. As POTUS, is he going to refer to a company or companies as "failing"? — Yashar (@yashar) November 16, 2016

Abandoned his press pool.

Presidents-elect typically feel compelled to allow a pool of reporters to travel with them to public events, as a gesture to the public’s right to have a watchful eye on its leader. Trump feels no such compulsion.

Floated the idea of hiring his son-in-law to a White House position, in possible defiance of laws against nepotism and norms against conflicts of interest.

Public officials are barred from hiring family members to agencies that they have authority over. They also, generally, avoid hiring the significant others of the heads of their blind trusts.

Took calls from foreign leaders on unsecured phone lines, without consulting the State Department.

Trump spent the 2016 campaign savaging Hillary Clinton for her reckless violation of the State Department’s protocols for transmitting information. He has spent the past week taking calls from foreign leaders — on the unprotected phone lines of Trump Tower — without first soliciting pertinent briefings, in defiance of longstanding practice.



Referred to his White House transition as though it were the next season of The Apprentice.

