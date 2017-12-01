Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani got passed over for secretary of State, but as a consolation he will get to be some sort of informal adviser on cybersecurity in the new Trump administration. The longtime and loyal Trump supporter will, according to a release from the Trump transition team, “be sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend concerning private sector cybersecurity problems and emerging solutions developing in the private sector.”

Giuliani, who is 72, runs an international security firm, Giuliani Partners, and the transition team cited his government career and service in the private sector as the reason he was picked to lead cybersecurity efforts.

It’s not clear exactly what Giuliani’s role will be, but it appears he’ll be recruiting private-sector cybersecurity experts and corporate executives to brief President Trump — who finally, sort of, conceded, that Russia was behind the Democratic hacks — on new initiatives and technology. Giuliani gave the people on the couch at Fox & Friends a preview of what this cybersecurity initiative might entail, which for now, sounds like meetings:

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani announces he's forming a cyber security group on behalf of Trump administration pic.twitter.com/LC20pYW02d — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 12, 2017

The transition team said the president-elect’s “intent is to obtain experiential and anecdotal information from each executive on challenges faced by his/her company.” Wonder where else such experiential evidence might be found.