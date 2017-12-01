While You Were Sleeping Senators Took the First Step Toward Obamacare Repeal

Photo: YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments to the budget resolution Republicans are using to authorize the repeal of Obamacare ground to a relatively early end shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Going into the session, there was a sense that Democrats might be able to use the vote-a-rama to highlight growing divisions among the GOP over when and how they hoped to enact the repeal. But in the end, party unity held: 51 of 52 Senate Republicans voted for the resolution (only Rand Paul bucked party discipline, reflecting his opposition to repealing Obamacare without a replacement plan being in place). No Democrats crossed the line to vote for it, though Diane Feinstein was absent following surgery.

All 17 amendments that were brought to the floor during the vote-a-rama – an open-ended process where senators of both parties are free to propose them – were defeated. Most were offered by Democrats, and it became apparent early on that the resolution’s sponsor, Senate Budget Committee chairman Mike Enzi, was aggressively pursuing points of order against the amendments as non-germane to a budget resolution (most of them actually sought to safeguard this or that program or health care service from being cut or eliminated in the subsequent reconciliation bill). That meant 60 votes were needed to waive the objection and pass the amendment.

During the course of the vote-a-rama Republicans senators who were expected to offer an amendment to put off the deadline for a reconciliation bill from late January to early March announced they were backing off, based on assurances from leadership that the deadlines could be adjusted later.

So did Democrats get anything of value from this truncated exercise? Perhaps so. Republican senators are now on record as having rejected opportunities to keep Medicare, Medicaid, and CHiP off the cutting room floor; to make it possible to import prescription drugs from Canada; to prevent erosion of women’s health services and support for rural hospitals; and perhaps most tellingly, to protect Medicaid funding for the 32 states that accepted the option of expanding that program under the Affordable Care Act.

For the moment, the budget resolution will go to the House, which is expected to approve it on Friday unless the Freedom Caucus (some of whose members share Rand Paul’s heartburn over moving ahead with an Obamacare repeal without a replacement) decides to rebel. And then the real rubber will meet the road as Republicans try to figure out what exactly to put into the repeal legislation to deal with the transition and to satisfy wildly varying Republican views on the post-Obamacare health care system. Democrats even get to hold another “vote-a-rama” when that bill comes to the floor. Maybe they will actually pass some amendments then.