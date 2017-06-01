Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

11 mins ago

New York’s Subway Stations Will All Have Cell-Phone Service by Monday

No excuse to not respond to that email.

10:57 a.m.

Former CIA Director Resigns From Trump’s Transition Team

And he isn’t the only one who’s finding the job of “relatively sane national security adviser to Donald Trump” to be a challenging one.

10:03 a.m.

Hourly Wages Up 10 Cents in December As U.S. Adds 156,000 Jobs

The final jobs report of the Obama era is somewhat mixed.

8:45 a.m.

GOP Congress Has Plan to Build Trump’s Border Wall, Make America Pay for It

Mexico would reimburse us, theoretically.

8:00 a.m.

Trump Voters Hate Obamacare. They’ll Hate Its Replacement Even More.

Among white working-class voters, out-of-pocket expenses were the biggest turnoff of the ACA. They should expect that problem to get much worse.

5:06 a.m.

Trump Preps for Briefing on Russian Hacking by Going After U.S. Intel Agencies

Though he claimed to be a “big fan” of theirs a day earlier.

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

Trump Adviser Carl Icahn Is a Blinding Supernova of Conflicts of Interest

The billionaire investor is the de facto deregulation czar. He seems especially interested in trimming rules that apply to his own companies.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Trump’s D.C. Hotel Is Charging $24 for Its Cheapest Cocktail

That’s up 50 percent since campaign season.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

New York City Is About to Get Its First Snowstorm of the Winter

Up to two inches in the city — certainly enough to mess up your Friday morning commute.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Ryan Confirms the ‘Obamacare Repeal’ Bill Will Also Defund Planned Parenthood

With congressional GOPers now broadening the scope of the budget bill that repeals Obamacare, Democrats can begin efforts to protect popular programs.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

Trump Picks Dan Coats As Director of National Intelligence

On paper a safe choice, the former senator is a bit old for the turf fights he will have to resolve, and is another symbol of the Washington “swamp.”

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Right-Wing Site Dangles Possibility that Hillary Clinton Might Run for NYC Mayor

One gets the sense that the haters miss her already.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

Florida AG Who Dropped Case Against Trump Is Expected to Get White House Job

Pam Bondi dropped a lawsuit against Trump University after successfully soliciting a campaign donation from the mogul.

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

Trump Threatens Toyota Over Mexico Plant, Sends Stock Price and Peso Tumbling

The president-elect says build in the U.S. or face a “big border tax.”

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

4 People Arrested in Torture of Disabled Teen on ‘Sickening’ Facebook Live Video

The attackers recorded themselves saying “F**k white people.”

Yesterday at 1:39 p.m.

Donald Trump’s Pretend Time Is Almost Over

The president-elect has dodged accountability throughout his campaign and transition. But Twitter will only take him so far in the White House.

Yesterday at 1:21 p.m.

The GOP Just Gave Congress the Power to Cut the Pay of Individual Civil Servants

House Republicans revived an obscure rule that will allow them to cut off funds to any individual federal employee or government program.

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

Rupert Murdoch Is Turning Fox News Into Trump TV

He personally tapped Tucker Carlson as Megyn Kelly’s replacement in service of that goal.

Yesterday at 12:53 p.m.

The Debate Over Whether Trump’s False Statements Are ‘Lies’ Is a Red Herring

It’s impossible to know what’s going on in Donald Trump’s head when he says something crazy, and it isn’t worth arguing about.

Yesterday at 10:21 a.m.

China Warns Trump About Its ‘Big Sticks’

An editorial in state-run media says Trump is building an “iron curtain” of protectionism.