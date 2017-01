Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

11:55 a.m.

Meet the International Space Station’s First African-American Crew Member

She was inspired by an early admiration for astronaut Sally Ride.

11:25 a.m.

Chris Christie Is Still Pretty Sure Donald Trump Will Give Him a Job

Someday soon.

10:53 a.m.

Mike Flynn Reportedly Called Russian Ambassador As Obama Expelled Diplomats

This will do little to dispel concerns about Flynn’s coziness with Moscow.

10:46 a.m.

Trump Voters and the General Public Have Very Different Priorities

But they overwhelmingly agree on one thing: Taxes on rich people should not be cut.

10:28 a.m.

New GOP Plan to Make Democrats Repeal Obamacare: Take Children Hostage

This will definitely prove that Republicans aren’t heartless maniacs.

9:09 a.m.

The Fear of a White ‘Black Bush’

Why Dave Chappelle’s sketch applies to the real-life Donald Trump.

5:59 a.m.

Chaffetz Goes After Ethics Watchdog Who Dared to Criticize Trump

Earlier this week, the House Oversight Committee chairman vowed that he wouldn’t defend Trump at every turn.

4:23 a.m.

Paul Ryan’s Obamacare Repeal Plan Is As Confusing As Trump’s

He says repeal and replace will happen at the same time. But Congress is already taking the first step toward defunding, and there’s no GOP plan.

Yesterday at 9:36 p.m.

White House Ends Decades-Old ‘Wet Foot, Dry Foot’ Immigration Policy for Cubans

It granted residency status to Cubans once they reached U.S. soil, and was a sticking point with the Cuban government.

Yesterday at 6:46 p.m.

Marine Le Pen Got Coffee in Trump Tower Today

The far-right French presidential candidate didn’t meet with Trump, but she did share a cup of joe with one of his close associates.

Yesterday at 6:07 p.m.

Hedge Funder Anthony Scaramucci Headed to White House As Top Trump Adviser

The Mooch and the Donald have a lot in common.

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

President Obama Awards Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Biden broke down in tears during an emotional farewell.

Yesterday at 5:06 p.m.

RT Briefly Took Over C-Span’s Online Feed This Afternoon

C-Span says it was most likely the result of an “internal routing issue.”

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

Why Cory Booker’s Midnight Vote on Drug Importation Is Getting So Much Attention

To the alarm of progressives, he is apparently bending to the interests of wealthy donors even as he is rising to Democratic stardom.

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

New York City Broke a More Than 120-Year-Old Temperature Record

The springtime temperatures won’t last, though. Snow is back on tap for the weekend.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

‘Mad Dog’ Mattis Is Sane Enough to Sail Through the Senate

At his confirmation hearing, the ex-general broke with Trump on Putin, NATO, and the Iran deal.

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

Justice Department Inspector General to Investigate Comey Letter

The investigation will also cover alleged DOJ leaks to the Clinton campaign and whether certain officials should have recused themselves.

Yesterday at 1:51 p.m.

See New York Columnist Jonathan Chait on The Daily Show

A conversation about Chait’s new book.

Yesterday at 1:04 p.m.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani Gets to Do Something in the Trump Administration

He’ll serve as an informal adviser on cybersecurity.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

A Rare Look at the Stunningly Beautiful World Beneath Antarctica’s Ice

We don’t normally get to see this.