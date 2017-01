Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:31 p.m.

A Mystery Buyer Is About to Purchase Donald Trump’s Childhood Home

The Jamaica Estates residence went to auction Tuesday.

5:35 p.m.

This Is Why Obama’s Legacy Will Endure Despite What Many May Think

VIDEO: Obama accomplished a lot more than you think, explains Jonathan Chait.

4:54 p.m.

President Obama Uses Final Press Conference to Defend Press Freedom

“You’re not supposed to be sycophants — you’re supposed to be skeptics,” Obama told reporters, in an implicit rebuke of his successor.

4:46 p.m.

Wilbur Ross Fired an Undocumented Household Worker Before Confirmation Hearing

Trump’s pick for commerce secretary also said fixing NAFTA is his top priority.

4:15 p.m.

Chelsea Manning and the False Logic of Harsh Prison Sentences

The idea that shorter periods of incarceration encourage crime is the myth that fuels the American prison state.

3:58 p.m.

George H.W. Bush Has a Very Good Excuse for Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

“My doctor says it will put me six feet under.”

3:09 p.m.

Trump’s HHS Pick Stumbles in Hearing Over Questionable Purchase of Biotech Stock

He admitted something that poked a hole in the incoming administration’s official line on the controversy.

2:51 p.m.

Chris Christie Says He’d Be Working for Trump If Not for His Wife

Mary Pat Christie refused to move to D.C., so her husband refused to take a job there.

1:11 p.m.

2016 Was the Hottest Year Ever

Breaking the record for the third year in a row.

1:04 p.m.

Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard Just Took a Secret Trip to Syria

A spokesperson for her would not say if she met with Assad.

12:15 p.m.

Trump Already Has a Reelection Slogan

“Make America Great Again” was brilliantly reactionary and optimistic at the same time. “Keep America Great” will take some work.

10:33 a.m.

Trump Trashes the House GOP’s Tariff-Free Approach to Trade Populism

This week, Trump disparaged Paul Ryan’s plan to give U.S. exporters a tax break, while renewing his call for enormous tariffs on imported goods.

10:08 a.m.

Protester Lights Himself on Fire Outside Trump’s D.C. Hotel

He said Trump is “incapable of respecting the Constitution.”

9:29 a.m.

CNN’S Jeff Zucker on Covering Donald Trump — Past, Present, and Future

“It’s true I put him on …The Apprentice in 2004. I’ve never run away from that. But in no way do I think that’s why he’s the president.”

7:00 a.m.

Trump is Not Obama’s Legacy. He’s the Legacy of Anti-Obamaism.

A strange fixation on blaming Obama for his successor.

5:23 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

He’s said to be “doing really well” and is expected to go home in a few days.

4:57 a.m.

Lawsuit Alleges That Trump Adviser Hired People to Attack African-Americans

Reed Cordish has just been given a job in the White House.

1:51 a.m.

Does Betsy DeVos Really Believe in Public Schools?

The would-be secretary of Education is committed to eroding accountability for the use of taxpayers’ education funding.

12:37 a.m.

6 Testy Moments From Trump Education Pick Betsy DeVos’s Confirmation Hearing

She would not promise not to privatize public schools and said schools may need guns on campus to fend off grizzly bears.

Yesterday at 10:48 p.m.

Obama Granted 212 Pardons, and More Commutations Than Any Other U.S. President

In addition to commuting Chelsea Manning’s sentence, he pardoned General James Cartwright, who leaked classified information to journalists.