Most people have never heard of the assistant to the president for Intergovernmental and Technology Initiatives, but Donald Trump’s pick for the position has generated a new controversy involving allegations of horrific racism.

On Wednesday Trump tapped Reed Cordish, an executive of the Baltimore-based Cordish Companies, for the role. Cordish is also president of Entertainment Concepts Investors, a subsidiary of his family’s business, which manages restaurants and clubs across the country. Trump is friends with family patriarch David Cordish, and Ivanka set Reed up with her best friend, who became his wife.

According to the Daily Beast, ECI is currently being sued by African-Americans for racial discrimination. In a 2014 class-action suit, lead plaintiffs Dante Combs and Adam Williams accused Cordish’s company of hiring white men who beat and harassed them as part of an effort to “lighten up” it’s clubs. A federal district court ruled in Cordish’s favor, but they are appealing.

Christina Martinez, a former floor manager at Kansas City’s Tengo club, testified that “Reed Cordish’s code words for blacks was ‘urbans’ or ‘Canadians.’” She claims employees were encouraged to discriminate against African-Americans, and even hired a “rabbit” to harass black customers. “A ‘rabbit’ was a white kid who got free drinks to go around the District, do whatever he wanted, so long as he singled out blacks and started confrontations with them,” Martinez said.

One former “rabbit,” Thomas Alexitch, said in an affidavit that his bosses pointed out groups for him to start fights with, giving bouncers a reason to kick them out. “I would estimate that 90 percent of the people I started altercations with were African Americans,” Alexitch said.

Similar accusations were made in a 2009 civil suit, which was settled in 2013. Ryan Thomas, who is black, said in the suit that he and a friend were approached by a bouncer at Kansas City Live and told their jackets violated the dress code. They claim that when they asked if they could put their jackets in their car and come back in, a cop working as a security officer arrested them for trespassing.

Thomas testified that he was “immediately thrown against a brick wall, taken to the ground, kneed in the back, handcuffed, lifted by his cuffed arms and taken into the security office, where he was held until later released on a signature bond, having been charged with the crime of trespassing.” The charges were dismissed.

A third suit, which was filed in Kentucky federal court in 2015, is still open. Shelton McElroy told the Daily Beast that he faced racial discrimination at the Cordish-owned club Fourth Street Live. He says that while he was wearing a “a polo and khaki slacks,” a bouncer told him he was in violation of the dress code. He says the club had him arrested for second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, which led to him losing his job as a substance abuse counselor.

The Trump team denied the accusations, releasing this statement:

Reed has been a Vice President with his family business for over 20 years. The company has been nationally lauded for taking on the toughest urban redevelopments and revitalizing urban-cores. They have been vetted by Government agencies across the country including being awarded gaming licenses in multiple states. The allegations referenced against the company were determined to be baseless and dismissed by summary judgement with no finding of wrong doing. In fact Cordish has been recognized from leading civil rights groups as a model company for inclusiveness. In its 100 year history including welcoming over 50 million visitors per year to its developments and with a work-force of over 10,000 employees the Company has a truly exemplary civil rights record without a single finding against the company or its principals.



Claims of racial discrimination at Cordish Companies predate the Trump campaign. Between 2010 and 2015 at least eight state and federal discrimination lawsuits were filed against the company in Missouri and Kentucky. In summer 2015, the company said, “In our over 100-year history, there has never been a court finding of discrimination against us for the simple reason that we never, ever discriminate against anyone and the idea of such a practice is repugnant to everything that our company stands for.’