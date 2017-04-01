A Long Island Rail Road train hit the bumper and jumped the tracks at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, around 8:30 a.m. during the height of the Wednesday-morning rush. At least 76 people are hurt, though the injuries are non-life-threatening, with many “walking wounded” suffering from scrapes, cuts, and bruises. Many were treated by first responders on the scene. Governor Andrew Cuomo, addressing reporters from outside Atlantic Terminal after the incident, said a broken leg was the most serious injury reported so far.

The westbound LIRR train originated in Far Rockaway and had an estimated 600 riders. It was pulling into track 6 at the station around 8:30 a.m. when the train apparently failed to brake and crashed into the bumping block at the end of the tracks, forcing the front of the train upward. The cause of the incident is unknown, but it does not appear as if the train was moving at a higher speed than around 10 miles per hour, which is the normal rate for a train’s approach into a station.

In September, a New Jersey Transit train barreled into a Hoboken train station, killing one person and injuring 100. That train was going twice its normal speed when it plowed into the terminal, based on preliminary findings.

FDNY and emergency crews arrived at the station, as crowds of commuters packed the smoky platform. Passengers posted photos to social media from the terminal, which showed train seats askew, shattered glass, and mangled doors:

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017

Right now, the Long Island Rail Road is warning of delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal, but service has not been suspended and the other tracks are undamaged. There’s also plenty of traffic around the Barclays Center and Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn as emergency crews triage the injured and secure the scene.

