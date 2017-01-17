More Than 40 Democratic Lawmakers Are Boycotting Trump’s Inauguration

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The number of Democratic lawmakers refusing to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration jumped significantly on Monday, with 42 House Democrats now planning to boycott Friday’s ceremony, according to the Washington Post.

It’s uncommon for lawmakers to boycott the inauguration for political purposes, but a day earlier about two dozen Democrats said they would not attend. Many said the final straw was Trump’s feud with Representative John Lewis over the holiday weekend. Lewis said he does not consider Trump a “legitimate president” because he believes the Russians helped get him elected, prompting the president-elect to attack the civil rights icon on Twitter.

The Post has the full list of lawmakers skipping the event (including some who claim they just happen to be busy on January 20). Here are some of the latest additions:

I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017

The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 16, 2017

Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect — Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 16, 2017

Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 16, 2017

I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) January 16, 2017

They celebration they’re missing out on appears to be far more low-key than expected. While Trump himself said there was once talk of a parade up Fifth Avenue or a helicopter ride from New York to D.C., Boris Epshteyn, communications director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, tells the Post that the event will be “workmanlike.” While some inaugural parades have taken more than four hours, Trump is expected to spend just 90 minutes walking down Pennsylvania Avenue. The only announced performers are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Radio City Rockettes, and singer Jackie Evancho.

While the last three presidents attended eight more more balls on the night they were inaugurated, Trump is expected to appear at just three. “This is not a coronation,” Epshteyn said. “And you’ve seen some inaugurals in the past that maybe did seem like a coronation. Again, it’s every president’s choice. This president wants to get to work.”

But Trump’s inauguration may not be as spartan as Epshteyn suggests. The inaugural committee has raised more than $90 million for the celebrations, while Obama brought in $53 million in 2009. Seven-figure donors will reportedly receive tickets to a “candlelight dinner” featuring “special appearances” by the new first family. The committee has also ordered customized thermal blankets that will be distributed to those on the dais (though it’s expected to be in the 50s on Friday).

Otherwise, it’s unclear where the money is going. “With a pared-down inaugural, I don’t know what they could possibly use $90 million on,” Steve Kerrigan, a top organizer for both of Obama’s inaugurations, told the Post.

Trump may find some way to burn off the extra money over the weekend. Sure he wants to “get to work,” but who does business on Saturday and Sunday?