Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

28 mins ago

Trump’s Executive Orders Were Brought to You by Breitbart

Trump’s flurry of orders were penned by the Bannon wing of the White House, with little consultation from cabinet agencies or Congress. And it shows.

10:45 a.m.

In Iraq, America’s Allies – and Its Enemies – Wait for Trump’s First Move

“It makes the Islamic State happy to use Trump to manipulate the people who want to fight for Islam,” says a captured ISIS fighter.

10:30 a.m.

Alex Jones Says He’s Been ‘Offered’ White House Press Credentials

The chief nut at Infowars has a relationship with President Trump.

9:44 a.m.

Donald Trump Is Already Recruiting Terrorists for ISIS

“There’s plenty of anger right now. How can you have more,” asks president who cannot fathom blowback.

8:54 a.m.

MTA Decides Against Raising Base Fare

Certain commuters will still see a fare increase come March.

6:24 a.m.

Trump May Believe in Voter Fraud Due to a Golfer’s Anecdote About Latinos Voting

The president reportedly cited a story about people “who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote” as evidence of illegal voting.

5:34 a.m.

The Most Bizarre Moments From Trump’s First TV Interview As President

He called his critics “fools,” repeatedly bragged about his inauguration crowd size, and insisted every allegedly fraudulent vote went to Clinton.

12:53 a.m.

Paul Ryan: U.S. to ‘Front Money’ for Wall, Devise Plan to Make Mexico Pay Later

It may involve “different ways of defining” what the word “reimburse” means.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Trump Will Force EPA to Clear Studies With His Appointees Before Publishing Them

The White House has demanded that its appointees review any studies produced by the EPA before the public gets a look at the data.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

Welcome to the Pat Buchanan Administration

In tone and substance, President Trump’s actions are faithful to the tradition of the belligerent old culture warrior and super-patriot.

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

Will McCain Sue Trump for Trying to Bring Back Torture?

It could be a test of the willingness of both Congress and the courts to restrain the new president.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Is Donald Trump’s War With CNN Personal?

Sources say the president feels personally betrayed by CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

Mexicans Urge Their President to Skip White House Meeting to Protest Wall

The meeting was scheduled for January 31.

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Trump Prepares to Radically Reduce American Funding of the United Nations

Trump’s executive order would cut U.S. funding of international organizations by 40 percent, devastating U.N. peacekeeping and refugee aid efforts.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Awarding Electoral Votes by Congress District Becoming Big Temptation for GOP

So long as Republicans have an advantage in House districts, they will be thinking about building that right into the system for electing presidents.

Yesterday at 2:47 p.m.

Trump’s Infrastructure-Project List Features Biggies in NYC

There are 50 total on the $137.5 billion plan for “emergency and national security” projects.

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

Things Are Looking Up for Donald Trump’s U.S. Businesses

Whatever other chaos is in store for America, you can rest assured that Trump is doing fine, financially.

Yesterday at 1:26 p.m.

Donald Trump Is Still Using His Unsecured Personal Cell Phone

It’s beginning to look like the president’s outrage over Hillary Clinton’s email habits may not have been entirely sincere.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Dow Soars Past 20,000 Milestone As Greed Trumps Fear

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s policies and their long-term impact, investors see nothing but green in his pro-corporate leanings.

Yesterday at 12:14 p.m.

Reported Trump Science Adviser David Gelernter Rejects Climate Science

“I haven’t seen convincing evidence of it,” explains David Gelernter.