Multiple people have reportedly been killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida. Eight people were injured and hospitalized, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.
The shooter has reportedly been taken into custody; authorities say the suspect acted alone.
The shooter opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. in the lower baggage claim of the airport’s Terminal 2. Parts of the airport were evacuated, reports CNN. Videos and pictures show people flooding the tarmacs.
Flights have into and out of the airport have temporarily been suspended.
Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary under George W. Bush, was at the airport and reported the shooting on Twitter. He added later that the situation had calmed down:
This is a breaking-news report, and will be updated as more information becomes available.