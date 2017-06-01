Multiple people have reportedly been killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida. Eight people were injured and hospitalized, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital from @FLLFlyer. Upper level of airport open. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

The shooter has reportedly been taken into custody; authorities say the suspect acted alone.

The shooter opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. in the lower baggage claim of the airport’s Terminal 2. Parts of the airport were evacuated, reports CNN. Videos and pictures show people flooding the tarmacs.

MORE: People gather on tarmac at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, after reports of shots fired https://t.co/J54RiABFFl pic.twitter.com/qHwFolL2Uf — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017

MORE: Passengers evacuated onto tarmac at Ft. Lauderdale airport. pic.twitter.com/StSYfGtCR9 — Steve Grzanich (@SteveGrzanich) January 6, 2017

Flights have into and out of the airport have temporarily been suspended.

Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary under George W. Bush, was at the airport and reported the shooting on Twitter. He added later that the situation had calmed down:

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

This is a breaking-news report, and will be updated as more information becomes available.