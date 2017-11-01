NBC: Trump Was Not Briefed on Allegations in Secret Dossier

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite reports to the contrary, Donald Trump was not briefed last week on an unverified dossier alleging close ties between him and Russia, according to NBC News. A two-page summary of the dossier was included in the documents prepared for last Friday’s intelligence briefing but it was not given to Trump. Further, NBC News reports, the summary of the dossier was included in the briefers’ materials “to provide context, should they need it, to draw the distinction for Trump between analyzed intelligence and unvetted ‘disinformation.’”

Asked at Wednesday’s press conference if he was briefed on the dossier, Trump said he could not reveal confidential details of the meeting. He did, however, say he read the report outside the meeting and denied its most salacious allegations because he’s “very much of a germophobe.”