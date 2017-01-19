The American Society of Magazine Editors has nominated New York for 10 Ellie awards this year, including in the top categories of Magazine of the Year and General Excellence. The society also recognized New York’s print and digital achievements in reporting, feature writing, and criticism: Gabriel Sherman received a nomination for his coverage of Roger Ailes’s sex scandal; Rebecca Traister is a finalist for her cover story, “A Woman Running for President”; and columnist Andrew Sullivan got a nod for his chilling essay on American democracy and the rise of Trump. New York’s in-depth look at the Obama presidency, “Eight Years in Obama’s America,” was likewise honored.
Technology vertical Select All’s “The Year in Memes” drew finalist honors in Multimedia, as did New York’s very first mini-documentary, “The Gun Exchange: An Experiment in Shared Empathy,” in the Video category:
New York was also nominated in the Design and Magazine Section categories, with “The Culture Pages” being recognized in the latter. ASME’s full list of Ellie finalists is available here.