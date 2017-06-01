New York’s Subway Stations Will All Have Cell-Phone Service by Monday

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Clark Street station in Brooklyn will go online Monday, the last stop in New York City to get wireless and cell-phone service. After that, coverage by major providers will be available in all (except four under-renovation) underground stations, depriving many of an excuse for not responding to that text.

Installation of service is a year ahead of schedule, according to a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is very big into noting deadlines these days. The program, implemented with Transit Wireless, cost $300 million; the company will share profits with the MTA.

The good news (or bad, depending on your tolerance for strangers’ loud phone conversations) is that the service actually works, at least according to an audit conducted by the office of Comptroller Scott Stringer. The auditors tested connectivity in 150 underground stations in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Queens and discovered that, yes, you will most definitely be able to respond to your boss’s emails.