In addition to freeing Chelsea Manning, President Obama granted 208 other commutations and 64 pardons Tuesday – among them General James Cartwright. The decorated general and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about leaking classified information to journalists about U.S. covert efforts against Iran’s nuclear program.

Cartwright’s pardon will spare him from sentencing next month. His defense team had asked for a year of probation and 600 hours of community service, but prosecutors were pushing for a two year prison sentence.

Obama has now granted more commutations – a total of 1,385 individuals – than any other president in U.S. history.

In total, the president has pardoned 212 individuals, with most coming in the waning days of his administration. On Tuesday, Obama also pardoned baseball hall-of-famer Willie McCovey for a 1995 tax-evasion charge and Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager, who served 12 months for a 1980 tax-evasion conviction.

Obama still has a few more days left in his administration, and according to CBS News, he will dole out more commutations before he leaves the White House for good. The president’s record number of commutations has mostly targeted nonviolent drug offenders, an attempt to remedy, on a small scale, harsh sentencing guidelines and mandatory minimums.