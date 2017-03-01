Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Omarosa Manigault, who got fired by Donald Trump on various versions of The Apprentice, is apparently qualified enough to work in the Trump White House. The Associated Press reports that Manigault — who was in charge of African-American outreach for Trump’s campaign, and worked on the president-elect’s transition team — is joining the administration, possibly in a public-engagement role.

Omarosa actually does have White House experience; though weird to think about now, she worked in Vice-President Al Gore’s office during the Clinton administration. The Trump team has not officially confirmed the hiring of the reality-TV star, who has been a vocal and somewhat controversial supporter of Trump from the beginning, once warning that “every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump.”