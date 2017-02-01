Poll: Americans Aren’t Very Confident Trump Can Handle Presidency

Photo: Ty Wright/Getty Images

More than half of Americans lack confidence in Donald Trump’s ability to “prevent major scandals,” “handle an international crisis,” and “use military force wisely” once he becomes president, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

Americans are slightly more confident that Trump will be able to “defend U.S. interests abroad” and “handle the economy effectively.” More than any other task, working “effectively with Congress to get things done” is the thing Americans believe Trump will be able to do. Sixty percent of those polled said they believed Trump could pull that off.

Gallup has asked Americans similar questions about their confidence in an incoming president before and no one has ever registered the low levels that Trump did.